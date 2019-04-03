Enter-to-Win a Weekend Hanging with Top Female NASCAR Driver at Chicago Speedway

Have you ever wanted to see your name on a NASCAR vehicle and hang out pit side? Racing fans, start your engines for a chance to win the ultimate racing getaway weekend hanging with pro driver Angela Ruch and her Niece Motorsports team at an upcoming NASCAR race. This smoking-hot weekend will take place June 28 at the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series in the Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway, Chicago.

NASCAR's Angela Ruch Announces The #OneMillionFollowerChallenge Enter-to-Win a Weekend Hanging with Top Female NASCAR Driver at June 28, 2019 Chicago Speedway.

All of the one million combined Facebook and Instagram followers who enter will become part of Angela’s inner circle, getting their names wrapped on Angela’s NASCAR vehicle. Sponsors typically shell out six-figures for this honor on a NASCAR vehicle, participants will be added for FREE! But, only one lucky follower will win the grand prize and trip.

To enter, simply follow The Ruch Life on Instagram or like their page on Facebook. Tag friends and family so they can enter too! The grand prize winner gets to bring a guest of their choice! Entry deadline is June 15, 2019, and the winner will be announced on Facebook.

This ultimate NASCAR experience will make you feel like you are a part of the action - hanging pit-side, attending the official driver meetings with Angela, and assisting the pros. The prize package, valued at over $3,000, includes airfare, ground transportation, a two-night hotel stay, tickets to the NASCAR race, and a $500 Visa gift card. It’s a definite “don’t want to miss” opportunity!

Angela Ruch (Cope) is a third generation Cope family member to take the racing car industry by storm. She is following in the footsteps of her uncle Derrike Cope who won the 1990 Daytona 500.

On March 9, 2019 Angela became a mother when she adopted and brought home her healthy newborn baby, King Knight Ruch. Angela is set to debut a new TV series in May, “The Ruch Life,” produced by Emmy award winning producer Jason Sciavicco. The unscripted docu-series highlights the ups and downs of balancing her career in racing, relationship with her husband, and motherhood. Check out the show’s teaser here!

Information and contest rules www.angelaruch.org and follow Angela on Instagram, and Facebook.

