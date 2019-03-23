Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASCAR's Angela Ruch Signs with Niece Motorsports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 11:31am EDT

As “First-Time Mom” is Tapped For 12 Upcoming Races

Niece Motorsports, a professional stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, has signed female stock car race driver Angela Ruch for 12 races in the 2019 racing season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190323005002/en/

Angela Ruch, the niece of DAYTONA 500 Champion Derrike Cope, returned to NASCAR racing with NEMCO Mo ...

Angela Ruch, the niece of DAYTONA 500 Champion Derrike Cope, returned to NASCAR racing with NEMCO Motorsports and Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Ruch is the first female in NASCAR Truck Series history to lead laps at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo: Business Wire)

Niece Motorsports, founded/owned by Al Niece, enters its third full season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Al Niece is well-known in the industry, not only for his trucks and drivers, but as the only Marine Corps veteran NASCAR owner. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has a forty-year history providing water and fuel/lube trucks to the construction and mining industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angela Ruch into the Niece Motorsports family,” said Al Niece. “Angela’s had a strong start to the 2019 season, and we look forward to continuing that, starting in Texas. The team is excited to work with Angela and see what we can all accomplish together this year.”

Angela Ruch (Cope) is the third generation in the Cope family to enter into the car racing industry. She is following in the footsteps of her uncle Derrike Cope, who won the 1990 Daytona 500. Angela’s racing career can be traced back to when she started racing go-karts at the age of nine, where she won local poles and races.

For Niece Motorsports, Angela will compete in the following races:

  • Texas Motor Speedway - March 29, 2019
  • Kansas Speedway - May 10, 2019
  • Charlotte Motor Speedway - May 17, 2019
  • Texas Motor Speedway - June 7, 2019
  • Chicagoland Speedway - June 28, 2019
  • Kentucky Speedway - July 11, 2019
  • Pocono Raceway - July 27, 2019
  • Michigan International Speedway - August 10, 2019
  • Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - August 25, 2019
  • Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Sept 13, 2019
  • Talladega Superspeedway - Oct 12, 2019
  • Homestead-Miami Speedway - Nov 15, 2019

Along with racing, Angela is involved with her nephew’s charity organization, Give a Child a Voice, a 501c3 non-profit organization, dedicated to providing support to children dealing with bullying, life-threatening illnesses, or abuse. The organization was started by Angela’s teenage nephew, Eric Erdman, who is currently battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Angela has gone through her own set of challenges as she and her husband, Mike Ruch, decided to adopt after many attempts to conceive. On March 9, she became a mother, when she brought home her healthy newborn baby, King Knight Ruch. And in addition to motherhood, racing and family, Angela and Mike are set to debut a new TV series this spring called, “The Ruch Life,” an unscripted docu-series highlighting the ups and downs of balancing her career in racing, relationship with her husband, and her new endeavor as a mother.

ABOUT ANGELA RUCH:

Angela Ruch, niece of DAYTONA 500 Champion Derrike Cope, returned to NASCAR racing with NEMCO Motorsports and Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Ruch’s debut at the historic superspeedway in the No. 8 JJ Resources Chevy was certainly one for the record books, on February 15, 2019, becoming the first female in NASCAR Truck Series history to lead laps at Daytona International Speedway. For more information https://www.angelaruch.org/ follow Angela on Instagram, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:15pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Update In Regards To Proposed Divestment Of 1 Tuas Avenue 4, Singapore 639382
PU
12:06pGEICO : 's Tips for Small Business Owners at Tax Time
BU
11:32aDUBAI REFRESHMENTS : Disruption is no stranger to the UAE's FMCG business
AQ
11:31aNASCAR's Angela Ruch Signs with Niece Motorsports
BU
11:23aEMAAR PROPERTIES : to distribute $291m cash dividends for 2018
AQ
11:23aTRANSCENDENCE TECHNOLOGIES : BBC Radio to broadcast live commentary of IPL
AQ
11:06aAFCON : Congolese Coach Misses Thievy
AQ
11:06aAFCON : Warriors to Play for Cyclone Idai Victims
AQ
10:56aGALFAR ENGINEERING AND CONTRACTING : wins $1.9m Oman pipeline work from Punj Lloyd
AQ
10:56aTRI STAR RESOURCES : SPMP secures short-term funding for Sohar project, mulls stock market listing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : launches OTT service for broadband subscribers
3PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection -- Update
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS aims to wind down one billion pounds in local coun..
5ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : The Vape Invader -2-

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.