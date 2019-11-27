NASDAQ : Action Required - Availability of historical EOD data on sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com

Historical End-of-Day (EOD) data is now available on the sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com. The EOD data archive holds all files in the former XLSX, CSV and XML format and structure which were created on the previous sFTP server mis.eex.com up to 31 December 2018.

The original historical files as part of the related EEX Group Datasource sFTP products are located in the 'Archive' folder by following the respective path for each commodity:

/market_data/agricultural/Archive

/market_data/coal_oil/Archive

/market_data/environmental/Archive

/market_data/freight/Archive

/market_data/metals/archive

/market_data/natgas/Archive

/market_data/power/Archive

Documents for these files can be downloaded from the 'documentation' folder (ZIP folder named 'Archive old sFTP specification mis.eex.com').

Further Information about the EEX Group DataSource services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource.

EEX Group DataSource products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.