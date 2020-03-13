NASDAQ : Adjusted setup for Axfood's Annual General Meeting

Adjusted setup for Axfood's Annual General Meeting

Due to the growing spread of the coronavirus and in consideration of our shareholders and employees, certain adjustments are being made to the setup of Axfood's Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020. As a precautionary measure, Axfood has decided to adjust the setup surrounding the planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) so that consideration is given to the attendees' health while upholding the opportunity for the shareholders to exercise their rights. Axfood will therefore hold its Annual General Meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 March 2020, at Oscarsteatern in Stockholm in the simplest conceivable form. The setup for Axfood's AGM will be changed as follows: · The time for registration has been changed, and registration will open at 4.30 p.m. · The AGM will be minimized in time, but without infringing upon the shareholders' rights. · No food or beverages will be offered, and no giveaways will be handed out. · The President and CEO will not give an address. His address will instead be videotaped and made available at axfood.se on the same day that the AGM is held. · Shareholders are requested to refrain from bringing assistants. · Shareholders attending the AGM are requested to be extra observant to avoid contagion. · The number of board members and members of the Executive Committee in attendance will be limited. · Axfood will propose that the Annual General Meeting allow shareholders not in attendance to follow the Annual General Meeting online. Shareholders who have visited a risk area or who belong to a risk category are requested to refrain from attending the AGM. The same applies, of course, for shareholders who are experiencing illness symptoms. For such persons, naturally the opportunity exists to participate via proxy instead of attending in person. A power of attorney form for a proxy to represent a shareholder and exercise the shareholder's voting right is available for downloading from axfood.se. We regret that the current situation entails changed circumstances for you as a shareholder. If you have already notified your intention to attend the AGM and you now intend to refrain from attending, we would appreciate it if you could notify us on tel. +46-8-402 90 51. Please note that information regarding the Annual General Meeting may be updated as the situation develops. Continuously updated information on the Annual General Meeting is available at axfood.se. For further information, please contact: Axfood's press department, tel. +46 702-89 89 83 Alexander Bergendorf, Head of Investor Relations, Axfood AB, tel. +46-73-049 18 44 Axfood aspires to be the leader in good and sustainable food. Our family of companies includes the store chains Willys and Hemköp as well as Tempo and Handlar'n. B2B sales are handled through Axfood Snabbgross, and our support company Dagab is responsible for the Group's product development, purchasing and logistics. The Axfood family also includes Mat.se, Middagsfrid and Urban Deli as well as the partly owned companies Apohem and Eurocash. Together the Group has more than 10,000 employees and sales of more than SEK 50 bn. Axfood has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1997, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB. Read more at www.axfood.se.

Attachments:

03139839.pdf



