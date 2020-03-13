NASDAQ : Adjusted setup for Axfood's Annual General Meeting

Adjusted setup for Axfood's Annual General Meeting
Due to the growing spread of the coronavirus and in consideration of our
shareholders and employees, certain adjustments are being made to the setup of
Axfood's Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.
As a precautionary measure, Axfood has decided to adjust the setup surrounding
the planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) so that consideration is given to the
attendees' health while upholding the opportunity for the shareholders to
exercise their rights. Axfood will therefore hold its Annual General Meeting at
5 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 March 2020, at Oscarsteatern in Stockholm in the
simplest conceivable form.
The setup for Axfood's AGM will be changed as follows:
· The time for registration has been changed, and registration will open at
4.30 p.m.
· The AGM will be minimized in time, but without infringing upon the
shareholders' rights.
· No food or beverages will be offered, and no giveaways will be handed out.
· The President and CEO will not give an address. His address will instead be
videotaped and made available at axfood.se on the same day that the AGM is held.
· Shareholders are requested to refrain from bringing assistants.
· Shareholders attending the AGM are requested to be extra observant to avoid
contagion.
· The number of board members and members of the Executive Committee in
attendance will be limited.
· Axfood will propose that the Annual General Meeting allow shareholders not
in attendance to follow the Annual General Meeting online.
Shareholders who have visited a risk area or who belong to a risk category are
requested to refrain from attending the AGM. The same applies, of course, for
shareholders who are experiencing illness symptoms. For such persons, naturally
the opportunity exists to participate via proxy instead of attending in person.
A power of attorney form for a proxy to represent a shareholder and exercise the
shareholder's voting right is available for downloading from axfood.se.
We regret that the current situation entails changed circumstances for you as a
shareholder. If you have already notified your intention to attend the AGM and
you now intend to refrain from attending, we would appreciate it if you could
notify us on tel. +46-8-402 90 51.
Please note that information regarding the Annual General Meeting may be updated
as the situation develops. Continuously updated information on the Annual
General Meeting is available at axfood.se.
For further information, please contact:
Axfood's press department, tel. +46 702-89 89 83
Alexander Bergendorf, Head of Investor Relations, Axfood AB, tel. +46-73-049 18
44
