NASDAQ : Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

02/17/2020 | 03:14am EST
Alm. Brand A/S
Changes in company's own shares Alm. Brand A/S - Weekly report on share buybacks

17 February 2020
Announcement no. 12/2020

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 10 February 2020 to 14 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 211.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 89.9% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 189.3 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 94.6% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 7:

Date No. of
shares 		Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value
(DKK)
10 February 2020 15.195 60,37 917.322
11 February 2020 13.123 60,74 797.091
12 February 2020 13.123 61,35 805.096
13 February 2020 13.814 61,10 844.035
14 February 2020 13.814 62,01 856.606
Accumulated during the period 69.069 61,10 4.220.151
Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3.726.795 56,65 211.116.578

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,552,394 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.

Detailed transaction data

10 February 2020 11 February 2020 12 February 2020 13 February 2020 14 February 2020
Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK
XCSE 15.195 60,37 13.123 60,74 9.500 61,35 13.814 61,10 13.814 62,01
TRQX 0 0 0 0 0
TRQM 0 0 0 0 0
BATE 0 0 0 0 0
BATD 0 0 0 0 0
CHIX 0 0 0 0 0
CHID 0 0 0 0 0
Total 15.195 60,37 13.123 60,74 13.123 61,35 13.814 61,10 13.814 62,01
10 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
15.195 60,37
148 60,85 XCSE 20200210 9:09:08.582000
170 60,85 XCSE 20200210 9:09:08.582000
30 60,75 XCSE 20200210 9:05:12.545000
334 60,75 XCSE 20200210 9:19:29.038000
343 60,60 XCSE 20200210 13:44:33.478000
523 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:03:19.774000
367 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:07:34.573000
297 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:20:18.914000
157 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:20:18.914000
658 60,55 XCSE 20200210 13:21:37.704000
236 60,50 XCSE 20200210 9:38:46.997000
118 60,50 XCSE 20200210 9:38:46.997000
99 60,50 XCSE 20200210 14:28:51.284000
283 60,50 XCSE 20200210 14:29:16.294000
82 60,45 XCSE 20200210 10:25:44.986000
291 60,45 XCSE 20200210 10:25:44.986000
1 60,45 XCSE 20200210 10:25:44.986000
58 60,40 XCSE 20200210 10:34:39.227000
255 60,40 XCSE 20200210 10:34:39.272000
483 60,40 XCSE 20200210 12:14:06.557000
62 60,40 XCSE 20200210 12:40:37.929000
757 60,40 XCSE 20200210 12:40:37.929000
4.195 60,37 XCSE 20200210 16:37:16.684553
172 60,35 XCSE 20200210 12:14:12.108000
326 60,35 XCSE 20200210 12:20:26.129000
117 60,30 XCSE 20200210 16:29:30.866035
1.356 60,30 XCSE 20200210 16:29:30.866069
321 60,25 XCSE 20200210 10:48:12.390000
102 60,25 XCSE 20200210 11:16:49.192000
368 60,25 XCSE 20200210 14:30:55.260000
86 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:17:37.301278
450 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:19:13.728733
434 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:22:13.600000
319 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:38:13.729000
311 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:49:22.057000
317 60,05 XCSE 20200210 15:08:31.135000
105 60,00 XCSE 20200210 15:15:16.618000
424 60,00 XCSE 20200210 15:49:49.956907
40 60,00 XCSE 20200210 15:49:50.452137
11 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
13.123 60,74
30 60,60 XCSE 20200211 9:03:08.818000
177 60,60 XCSE 20200211 9:14:37.525000
386 60,60 XCSE 20200211 9:14:37.525000
328 60,70 XCSE 20200211 9:23:58.209000
263 60,45 XCSE 20200211 9:39:50.434000
88 60,45 XCSE 20200211 9:39:50.434000
316 60,25 XCSE 20200211 9:54:29.242000
321 60,40 XCSE 20200211 10:03:24.487000
98 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:15:51.879000
217 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:15:58.896000
24 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:15:58.896000
320 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:32:59.198000
227 60,45 XCSE 20200211 10:41:30.267000
108 60,45 XCSE 20200211 10:41:30.268000
312 60,35 XCSE 20200211 11:00:34.542000
422 60,80 XCSE 20200211 11:45:38.658000
852 60,95 XCSE 20200211 12:19:23.433000
213 60,75 XCSE 20200211 12:45:31.272000
94 60,75 XCSE 20200211 12:45:31.272000
318 60,65 XCSE 20200211 13:17:00.445000
24 60,60 XCSE 20200211 13:35:49.159000
90 60,60 XCSE 20200211 13:51:11.974000
250 60,65 XCSE 20200211 14:25:30.621000
1.076 60,75 XCSE 20200211 14:50:10.952000
326 60,85 XCSE 20200211 15:10:06.742000
321 61,00 XCSE 20200211 15:23:45.213000
164 61,05 XCSE 20200211 15:38:58.017000
155 61,05 XCSE 20200211 15:39:00.734000
82 61,05 XCSE 20200211 16:02:46.581000
236 61,05 XCSE 20200211 16:03:36.841000
1.100 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:16:00.403495
62 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:16:00.945790
249 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:24:17.333623
5 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:24:17.333623
246 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:24:17.333623
3.623 60,74 XCSE 20200211 16:28:07.740058
12 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
13.123 61,35
30 60,40 XCSE 20200212 9:03:05.600000
307 60,65 XCSE 20200212 9:12:42.015000
435 60,85 XCSE 20200212 9:28:32.340000
722 61,05 XCSE 20200212 9:40:47.710000
22 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:30:10.325000
551 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:30:10.326000
583 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:41:53.502000
190 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:42:44.651000
319 61,15 XCSE 20200212 10:46:43.422000
397 61,05 XCSE 20200212 11:33:30.140000
87 61,05 XCSE 20200212 12:13:00.769000
177 61,05 XCSE 20200212 12:18:01.194000
139 61,25 XCSE 20200212 12:29:37.116000
275 61,25 XCSE 20200212 12:29:37.116000
601 61,25 XCSE 20200212 12:55:15.927000
288 61,25 XCSE 20200212 13:02:54.051000
105 61,25 XCSE 20200212 13:02:54.051000
536 61,45 XCSE 20200212 13:51:58.338000
506 61,55 XCSE 20200212 14:56:15.426000
341 61,85 XCSE 20200212 15:11:27.715000
714 61,85 XCSE 20200212 15:11:27.715000
310 61,75 XCSE 20200212 15:37:30.289000
316 61,75 XCSE 20200212 16:08:56.349000
11 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:11:34.684000
117 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:11:34.684000
64 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:11:34.684000
123 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:12:35.493000
27 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:12:35.493000
31 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:12:35.493000
364 61,75 XCSE 20200212 16:23:13.334000
54 61,70 XCSE 20200212 16:25:49.907000
450 61,70 XCSE 20200212 16:25:49.907000
308 61,65 XCSE 20200212 16:44:18.145000
3.623 61,35 DASI 20200212 17:26:28.226503
13 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
13.814 61,10
30 61,70 XCSE 20200213 9:08:57.077000
446 61,55 XCSE 20200213 9:12:54.881000
428 61,70 XCSE 20200213 9:27:24.789000
318 61,55 XCSE 20200213 9:42:08.402000
362 61,50 XCSE 20200213 9:47:22.791000
34 61,25 XCSE 20200213 10:15:42.712000
397 61,25 XCSE 20200213 10:15:42.712000
301 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:29:34.831000
146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:29:34.831000
218 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:39:56.327000
306 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:39:56.327000
311 61,10 XCSE 20200213 11:02:16.454000
311 61,00 XCSE 20200213 11:07:05.119000
288 61,15 XCSE 20200213 11:31:17.769000
16 61,15 XCSE 20200213 11:31:17.769000
22 61,15 XCSE 20200213 11:31:17.769000
323 60,90 XCSE 20200213 11:47:54.925000
78 60,65 XCSE 20200213 12:18:44.723000
244 60,65 XCSE 20200213 12:18:44.723000
115 60,70 XCSE 20200213 12:35:16.573000
290 60,70 XCSE 20200213 12:35:16.573000
394 60,80 XCSE 20200213 13:04:23.466000
453 60,90 XCSE 20200213 14:08:12.995000
763 60,95 XCSE 20200213 14:48:27.988000
264 60,95 XCSE 20200213 14:48:30.393000
500 61,00 XCSE 20200213 15:23:01.689548
304 61,00 XCSE 20200213 15:23:01.710586
196 61,00 XCSE 20200213 15:23:02.350762
250 61,05 XCSE 20200213 15:45:04.977182
500 61,10 XCSE 20200213 15:51:26.247737
500 61,10 XCSE 20200213 15:54:11.761366
354 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008138
146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008168
146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008170
146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008173
100 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008178
3.814 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:33:33.917338
14 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
13.814 62,01
30 61,70 XCSE 20200214 9:01:58.800000
335 61,80 XCSE 20200214 9:06:53.823000
405 62,00 XCSE 20200214 9:16:56.792000
326 62,15 XCSE 20200214 9:30:29.441000
311 62,30 XCSE 20200214 9:41:17.850000
218 62,30 XCSE 20200214 9:48:13.820000
103 62,30 XCSE 20200214 9:48:13.820000
273 62,15 XCSE 20200214 10:01:22.294000
93 62,15 XCSE 20200214 10:01:22.294000
454 62,15 XCSE 20200214 10:16:49.111000
327 62,10 XCSE 20200214 10:58:03.627000
65 62,10 XCSE 20200214 11:17:53.261000
324 62,20 XCSE 20200214 11:31:13.649000
428 62,10 XCSE 20200214 11:51:39.113000
521 62,15 XCSE 20200214 12:03:12.603000
495 62,00 XCSE 20200214 12:12:25.106000
43 61,95 XCSE 20200214 12:36:26.139000
249 61,95 XCSE 20200214 12:43:12.895000
349 61,90 XCSE 20200214 12:52:32.680000
330 61,95 XCSE 20200214 13:17:56.897000
353 62,10 XCSE 20200214 13:49:43.804000
152 62,05 XCSE 20200214 14:16:33.268000
224 62,05 XCSE 20200214 14:40:58.366000
669 61,95 XCSE 20200214 15:18:13.008000
4 61,95 XCSE 20200214 15:18:13.008000
549 61,90 XCSE 20200214 15:30:49.338000
48 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:46:39.409000
21 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:46:44.778000
89 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:48:00.820000
11 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:48:06.617000
301 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:48:14.910000
364 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:56:04.759000
6 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:56:04.759000
1.096 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899
46 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899
250 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899
138 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899
3.814 62,01 XCSE 20200214 16:24:34.720585

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:11:10 UTC
