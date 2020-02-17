NASDAQ : Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

17 February 2020

Announcement no. 12/2020

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 10 February 2020 to 14 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 211.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 89.9% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 189.3 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 94.6% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 7:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 10 February 2020 15.195 60,37 917.322 11 February 2020 13.123 60,74 797.091 12 February 2020 13.123 61,35 805.096 13 February 2020 13.814 61,10 844.035 14 February 2020 13.814 62,01 856.606 Accumulated during the period 69.069 61,10 4.220.151 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3.726.795 56,65 211.116.578

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,552,394 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.

Detailed transaction data

10 February 2020 11 February 2020 12 February 2020 13 February 2020 14 February 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 15.195 60,37 13.123 60,74 9.500 61,35 13.814 61,10 13.814 62,01 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 15.195 60,37 13.123 60,74 13.123 61,35 13.814 61,10 13.814 62,01

10 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 15.195 60,37 148 60,85 XCSE 20200210 9:09:08.582000 170 60,85 XCSE 20200210 9:09:08.582000 30 60,75 XCSE 20200210 9:05:12.545000 334 60,75 XCSE 20200210 9:19:29.038000 343 60,60 XCSE 20200210 13:44:33.478000 523 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:03:19.774000 367 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:07:34.573000 297 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:20:18.914000 157 60,55 XCSE 20200210 10:20:18.914000 658 60,55 XCSE 20200210 13:21:37.704000 236 60,50 XCSE 20200210 9:38:46.997000 118 60,50 XCSE 20200210 9:38:46.997000 99 60,50 XCSE 20200210 14:28:51.284000 283 60,50 XCSE 20200210 14:29:16.294000 82 60,45 XCSE 20200210 10:25:44.986000 291 60,45 XCSE 20200210 10:25:44.986000 1 60,45 XCSE 20200210 10:25:44.986000 58 60,40 XCSE 20200210 10:34:39.227000 255 60,40 XCSE 20200210 10:34:39.272000 483 60,40 XCSE 20200210 12:14:06.557000 62 60,40 XCSE 20200210 12:40:37.929000 757 60,40 XCSE 20200210 12:40:37.929000 4.195 60,37 XCSE 20200210 16:37:16.684553 172 60,35 XCSE 20200210 12:14:12.108000 326 60,35 XCSE 20200210 12:20:26.129000 117 60,30 XCSE 20200210 16:29:30.866035 1.356 60,30 XCSE 20200210 16:29:30.866069 321 60,25 XCSE 20200210 10:48:12.390000 102 60,25 XCSE 20200210 11:16:49.192000 368 60,25 XCSE 20200210 14:30:55.260000 86 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:17:37.301278 450 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:19:13.728733 434 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:22:13.600000 319 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:38:13.729000 311 60,10 XCSE 20200210 15:49:22.057000 317 60,05 XCSE 20200210 15:08:31.135000 105 60,00 XCSE 20200210 15:15:16.618000 424 60,00 XCSE 20200210 15:49:49.956907 40 60,00 XCSE 20200210 15:49:50.452137

11 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.123 60,74 30 60,60 XCSE 20200211 9:03:08.818000 177 60,60 XCSE 20200211 9:14:37.525000 386 60,60 XCSE 20200211 9:14:37.525000 328 60,70 XCSE 20200211 9:23:58.209000 263 60,45 XCSE 20200211 9:39:50.434000 88 60,45 XCSE 20200211 9:39:50.434000 316 60,25 XCSE 20200211 9:54:29.242000 321 60,40 XCSE 20200211 10:03:24.487000 98 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:15:51.879000 217 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:15:58.896000 24 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:15:58.896000 320 60,35 XCSE 20200211 10:32:59.198000 227 60,45 XCSE 20200211 10:41:30.267000 108 60,45 XCSE 20200211 10:41:30.268000 312 60,35 XCSE 20200211 11:00:34.542000 422 60,80 XCSE 20200211 11:45:38.658000 852 60,95 XCSE 20200211 12:19:23.433000 213 60,75 XCSE 20200211 12:45:31.272000 94 60,75 XCSE 20200211 12:45:31.272000 318 60,65 XCSE 20200211 13:17:00.445000 24 60,60 XCSE 20200211 13:35:49.159000 90 60,60 XCSE 20200211 13:51:11.974000 250 60,65 XCSE 20200211 14:25:30.621000 1.076 60,75 XCSE 20200211 14:50:10.952000 326 60,85 XCSE 20200211 15:10:06.742000 321 61,00 XCSE 20200211 15:23:45.213000 164 61,05 XCSE 20200211 15:38:58.017000 155 61,05 XCSE 20200211 15:39:00.734000 82 61,05 XCSE 20200211 16:02:46.581000 236 61,05 XCSE 20200211 16:03:36.841000 1.100 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:16:00.403495 62 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:16:00.945790 249 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:24:17.333623 5 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:24:17.333623 246 61,00 XCSE 20200211 16:24:17.333623 3.623 60,74 XCSE 20200211 16:28:07.740058

12 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.123 61,35 30 60,40 XCSE 20200212 9:03:05.600000 307 60,65 XCSE 20200212 9:12:42.015000 435 60,85 XCSE 20200212 9:28:32.340000 722 61,05 XCSE 20200212 9:40:47.710000 22 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:30:10.325000 551 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:30:10.326000 583 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:41:53.502000 190 61,05 XCSE 20200212 10:42:44.651000 319 61,15 XCSE 20200212 10:46:43.422000 397 61,05 XCSE 20200212 11:33:30.140000 87 61,05 XCSE 20200212 12:13:00.769000 177 61,05 XCSE 20200212 12:18:01.194000 139 61,25 XCSE 20200212 12:29:37.116000 275 61,25 XCSE 20200212 12:29:37.116000 601 61,25 XCSE 20200212 12:55:15.927000 288 61,25 XCSE 20200212 13:02:54.051000 105 61,25 XCSE 20200212 13:02:54.051000 536 61,45 XCSE 20200212 13:51:58.338000 506 61,55 XCSE 20200212 14:56:15.426000 341 61,85 XCSE 20200212 15:11:27.715000 714 61,85 XCSE 20200212 15:11:27.715000 310 61,75 XCSE 20200212 15:37:30.289000 316 61,75 XCSE 20200212 16:08:56.349000 11 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:11:34.684000 117 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:11:34.684000 64 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:11:34.684000 123 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:12:35.493000 27 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:12:35.493000 31 61,80 XCSE 20200212 16:12:35.493000 364 61,75 XCSE 20200212 16:23:13.334000 54 61,70 XCSE 20200212 16:25:49.907000 450 61,70 XCSE 20200212 16:25:49.907000 308 61,65 XCSE 20200212 16:44:18.145000 3.623 61,35 DASI 20200212 17:26:28.226503

13 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.814 61,10 30 61,70 XCSE 20200213 9:08:57.077000 446 61,55 XCSE 20200213 9:12:54.881000 428 61,70 XCSE 20200213 9:27:24.789000 318 61,55 XCSE 20200213 9:42:08.402000 362 61,50 XCSE 20200213 9:47:22.791000 34 61,25 XCSE 20200213 10:15:42.712000 397 61,25 XCSE 20200213 10:15:42.712000 301 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:29:34.831000 146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:29:34.831000 218 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:39:56.327000 306 61,10 XCSE 20200213 10:39:56.327000 311 61,10 XCSE 20200213 11:02:16.454000 311 61,00 XCSE 20200213 11:07:05.119000 288 61,15 XCSE 20200213 11:31:17.769000 16 61,15 XCSE 20200213 11:31:17.769000 22 61,15 XCSE 20200213 11:31:17.769000 323 60,90 XCSE 20200213 11:47:54.925000 78 60,65 XCSE 20200213 12:18:44.723000 244 60,65 XCSE 20200213 12:18:44.723000 115 60,70 XCSE 20200213 12:35:16.573000 290 60,70 XCSE 20200213 12:35:16.573000 394 60,80 XCSE 20200213 13:04:23.466000 453 60,90 XCSE 20200213 14:08:12.995000 763 60,95 XCSE 20200213 14:48:27.988000 264 60,95 XCSE 20200213 14:48:30.393000 500 61,00 XCSE 20200213 15:23:01.689548 304 61,00 XCSE 20200213 15:23:01.710586 196 61,00 XCSE 20200213 15:23:02.350762 250 61,05 XCSE 20200213 15:45:04.977182 500 61,10 XCSE 20200213 15:51:26.247737 500 61,10 XCSE 20200213 15:54:11.761366 354 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008138 146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008168 146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008170 146 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008173 100 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:01:07.008178 3.814 61,10 XCSE 20200213 16:33:33.917338

14 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.814 62,01 30 61,70 XCSE 20200214 9:01:58.800000 335 61,80 XCSE 20200214 9:06:53.823000 405 62,00 XCSE 20200214 9:16:56.792000 326 62,15 XCSE 20200214 9:30:29.441000 311 62,30 XCSE 20200214 9:41:17.850000 218 62,30 XCSE 20200214 9:48:13.820000 103 62,30 XCSE 20200214 9:48:13.820000 273 62,15 XCSE 20200214 10:01:22.294000 93 62,15 XCSE 20200214 10:01:22.294000 454 62,15 XCSE 20200214 10:16:49.111000 327 62,10 XCSE 20200214 10:58:03.627000 65 62,10 XCSE 20200214 11:17:53.261000 324 62,20 XCSE 20200214 11:31:13.649000 428 62,10 XCSE 20200214 11:51:39.113000 521 62,15 XCSE 20200214 12:03:12.603000 495 62,00 XCSE 20200214 12:12:25.106000 43 61,95 XCSE 20200214 12:36:26.139000 249 61,95 XCSE 20200214 12:43:12.895000 349 61,90 XCSE 20200214 12:52:32.680000 330 61,95 XCSE 20200214 13:17:56.897000 353 62,10 XCSE 20200214 13:49:43.804000 152 62,05 XCSE 20200214 14:16:33.268000 224 62,05 XCSE 20200214 14:40:58.366000 669 61,95 XCSE 20200214 15:18:13.008000 4 61,95 XCSE 20200214 15:18:13.008000 549 61,90 XCSE 20200214 15:30:49.338000 48 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:46:39.409000 21 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:46:44.778000 89 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:48:00.820000 11 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:48:06.617000 301 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:48:14.910000 364 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:56:04.759000 6 61,85 XCSE 20200214 15:56:04.759000 1.096 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899 46 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899 250 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899 138 61,90 XCSE 20200214 16:15:42.669899 3.814 62,01 XCSE 20200214 16:24:34.720585

