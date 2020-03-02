Log in
NASDAQ : Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

03/02/2020 | 03:39am EST
Alm. Brand A/S
Changes in company's own shares Alm. Brand A/S - Weekly report on share buybacks

2 March 2020
Announcement no. 17/2020

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 24 February 2020 to 28 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.7 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 219.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 93.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 193.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 96.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 9:

Date No. of
shares 		Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value
(DKK)
24 February 2020 16,576 60.52 1,003,180
25 February 2020 13,814 60.62 837,405
26 February 2020 11,051 58.76 649,357
27 February 2020 17,958 57.67 1,035,638
28 February 2020 20,721 55.70 1,154,160
Accumulated during the period 80,120 58.41 4,679,739
Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,869,076 56.77 219,632,286

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,596,962 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.

Detailed transaction data

24 February 2020 25 February 2020 26 February 2020 27 February 2020 28 February 2020
Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK
XCSE 16.576 60,52 13.814 60,62 11.051 58,76 17.958 57,67 20.721 55,70
TRQX 0 0 0 0 0
TRQM 0 0 0 0 0
BATE 0 0 0 0 0
BATD 0 0 0 0 0
CHIX 0 0 0 0 0
CHID 0 0 0 0 0
Total 16.576 60,52 13.814 60,62 11.051 58,76 17.958 57,67 20.721 55,70
24 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
16.576 60,52
31 61,30 XCSE 20200224 9:01:17.275000
158 60,75 XCSE 20200224 9:04:54.264000
215 60,75 XCSE 20200224 9:04:54.403000
335 60,40 XCSE 20200224 9:11:59.474000
635 60,35 XCSE 20200224 9:23:45.801000
318 60,10 XCSE 20200224 9:27:32.975000
179 60,15 XCSE 20200224 9:43:06.057000
295 60,15 XCSE 20200224 9:43:47.631000
345 60,25 XCSE 20200224 9:54:03.790000
334 60,35 XCSE 20200224 10:06:14.178000
331 60,40 XCSE 20200224 10:14:20.321000
335 60,35 XCSE 20200224 10:26:21.930000
208 60,40 XCSE 20200224 10:41:12.653000
405 60,40 XCSE 20200224 10:41:12.653000
334 60,35 XCSE 20200224 10:59:46.187000
37 60,40 XCSE 20200224 11:08:52.610000
317 60,40 XCSE 20200224 11:08:52.610000
338 60,35 XCSE 20200224 11:21:32.256000
58 60,30 XCSE 20200224 11:38:44.222000
22 60,30 XCSE 20200224 11:41:45.168000
254 60,30 XCSE 20200224 11:43:57.234000
326 60,30 XCSE 20200224 12:04:08.349000
151 60,45 XCSE 20200224 12:21:02.507000
481 60,50 XCSE 20200224 12:40:56.712000
320 60,55 XCSE 20200224 13:04:24.190000
413 60,55 XCSE 20200224 13:21:42.904000
449 60,65 XCSE 20200224 13:40:46.008000
338 60,65 XCSE 20200224 14:05:54.369000
556 60,75 XCSE 20200224 14:43:01.821000
192 60,80 XCSE 20200224 14:50:05.237000
390 60,80 XCSE 20200224 14:50:05.237000
189 60,80 XCSE 20200224 15:05:27.663000
147 60,80 XCSE 20200224 15:05:27.663000
332 60,80 XCSE 20200224 15:18:13.045000
386 60,60 XCSE 20200224 15:36:10.110000
497 60,75 XCSE 20200224 16:01:56.412000
365 60,65 XCSE 20200224 16:09:43.187000
460 60,85 XCSE 20200224 16:18:17.755000
524 60,70 XCSE 20200224 16:23:41.278331
4.576 60,52 XCSE 20200224 16:25:23.152324
25 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
13.814 60,62
31 60,40 XCSE 20200225 9:01:03.433000
350 61,30 XCSE 20200225 9:11:17.487000
348 61,60 XCSE 20200225 9:23:25.756000
393 61,65 XCSE 20200225 9:33:50.006000
331 61,40 XCSE 20200225 9:52:35.404000
341 61,30 XCSE 20200225 10:08:40.625000
335 61,00 XCSE 20200225 10:38:46.791000
350 60,95 XCSE 20200225 10:40:14.832000
323 60,70 XCSE 20200225 11:04:55.522000
333 60,30 XCSE 20200225 11:30:38.975000
79 60,05 XCSE 20200225 11:41:35.842000
298 60,05 XCSE 20200225 11:41:35.842000
319 59,85 XCSE 20200225 12:01:46.963000
78 59,55 XCSE 20200225 12:23:09.838000
245 59,55 XCSE 20200225 12:23:39.529000
457 60,10 XCSE 20200225 13:04:24.811000
428 60,20 XCSE 20200225 13:32:57.756000
260 60,55 XCSE 20200225 13:51:13.674000
76 60,55 XCSE 20200225 13:51:13.674000
70 60,70 XCSE 20200225 14:03:09.120000
486 60,70 XCSE 20200225 14:03:09.120000
332 60,65 XCSE 20200225 14:36:20.289000
519 60,55 XCSE 20200225 14:46:29.811000
349 60,60 XCSE 20200225 14:50:42.576000
328 60,45 XCSE 20200225 15:19:42.478000
79 60,55 XCSE 20200225 15:33:53.233000
273 60,55 XCSE 20200225 15:33:53.233000
438 60,55 XCSE 20200225 15:40:38.354000
1.751 60,45 XCSE 20200225 16:09:03.208297
3.814 60,62 XCSE 20200225 16:10:38.012894
26 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
11.051 58,76
32 59,40 XCSE 20200226 9:05:08.628000
335 59,25 XCSE 20200226 9:07:07.404000
379 59,35 XCSE 20200226 9:16:12.223000
256 58,85 XCSE 20200226 9:25:43.583000
330 58,75 XCSE 20200226 9:32:25.936000
327 58,50 XCSE 20200226 9:46:07.414000
331 58,05 XCSE 20200226 10:04:04.476000
394 57,90 XCSE 20200226 10:20:02.200000
479 58,35 XCSE 20200226 10:39:59.547000
403 58,45 XCSE 20200226 11:06:02.562000
348 58,55 XCSE 20200226 11:31:51.671000
337 58,15 XCSE 20200226 11:53:45.881000
326 58,45 XCSE 20200226 12:18:01.315000
237 58,60 XCSE 20200226 13:08:06.548000
322 58,65 XCSE 20200226 13:16:07.926000
325 58,40 XCSE 20200226 13:39:19.554000
247 58,75 XCSE 20200226 14:15:05.009000
182 58,75 XCSE 20200226 14:15:05.010000
347 58,95 XCSE 20200226 14:36:10.050000
324 59,10 XCSE 20200226 14:59:55.720000
127 59,15 XCSE 20200226 15:28:34.909000
66 59,15 XCSE 20200226 15:28:34.909000
197 59,15 XCSE 20200226 15:30:07.246000
385 59,40 XCSE 20200226 15:51:34.615000
299 59,30 XCSE 20200226 16:08:28.120728
665 59,30 XCSE 20200226 16:08:28.120762
3.051 58,76 XCSE 20200226 16:39:12.548263
27 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
17.958 57,67
348 58,65 XCSE 20200227 9:10:54.867000
563 58,95 XCSE 20200227 9:20:04.169000
357 58,50 XCSE 20200227 9:27:30.591000
357 58,60 XCSE 20200227 9:51:37.586000
563 58,85 XCSE 20200227 10:02:16.282000
342 58,80 XCSE 20200227 10:18:18.909000
453 58,90 XCSE 20200227 10:43:21.891000
341 58,85 XCSE 20200227 10:53:29.475000
132 58,70 XCSE 20200227 11:17:14.097000
225 58,70 XCSE 20200227 11:17:14.097000
456 58,50 XCSE 20200227 11:39:48.989000
201 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:05:59.869000
118 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:05:59.869000
317 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:54:34.521000
272 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:54:34.521000
341 57,85 XCSE 20200227 13:24:35.594000
324 57,80 XCSE 20200227 13:36:55.785000
329 57,45 XCSE 20200227 14:01:59.647000
421 57,40 XCSE 20200227 14:28:29.820000
364 57,35 XCSE 20200227 14:49:22.218000
1.509 57,20 XCSE 20200227 15:01:29.934717
491 57,20 XCSE 20200227 15:01:29.956334
331 57,15 XCSE 20200227 15:08:51.846000
335 57,05 XCSE 20200227 15:30:46.084000
200 56,90 XCSE 20200227 15:52:42.371000
374 57,00 XCSE 20200227 15:58:38.828000
62 57,00 XCSE 20200227 15:58:38.828000
874 56,80 XCSE 20200227 16:16:44.116061
2.000 56,55 XCSE 20200227 16:22:04.173817
4.958 57,67 XCSE 20200227 16:24:01.304562
28 February 2020
Volume Price Venue Time CET
20.721 55,70
629 54,60 XCSE 20200228 9:06:08.271000
344 54,80 XCSE 20200228 9:12:58.810000
35 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:21:18.968000
381 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:21:46.526000
416 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:23:01.963000
368 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:30:00.221000
341 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:33:09.706000
110 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:43:06.983000
252 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:43:06.983000
69 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:43:07.004000
380 55,10 XCSE 20200228 9:51:55.285000
20 55,00 XCSE 20200228 10:02:43.760000
334 55,00 XCSE 20200228 10:02:43.760000
339 55,40 XCSE 20200228 10:09:19.756000
58 55,35 XCSE 20200228 10:18:05.112000
365 55,35 XCSE 20200228 10:18:05.112000
5 55,60 XCSE 20200228 10:26:23.985000
334 55,60 XCSE 20200228 10:26:23.985000
47 55,60 XCSE 20200228 10:26:23.985000
10 55,20 XCSE 20200228 10:35:13.184000
325 55,20 XCSE 20200228 10:35:13.184000
415 55,40 XCSE 20200228 10:51:00.655000
361 55,35 XCSE 20200228 11:01:44.688000
278 55,15 XCSE 20200228 11:11:51.788000
64 55,15 XCSE 20200228 11:11:51.788000
448 55,65 XCSE 20200228 11:26:48.879000
177 55,50 XCSE 20200228 11:48:12.401000
166 55,50 XCSE 20200228 11:48:12.401000
358 55,95 XCSE 20200228 12:01:49.428000
346 55,90 XCSE 20200228 12:18:31.400000
56 55,90 XCSE 20200228 12:42:48.293000
277 55,90 XCSE 20200228 12:42:48.293000
366 56,20 XCSE 20200228 12:57:15.465000
475 56,25 XCSE 20200228 13:32:37.228000
395 56,15 XCSE 20200228 13:34:38.769000
392 56,30 XCSE 20200228 13:54:42.026000
346 56,25 XCSE 20200228 14:05:12.306000
446 56,50 XCSE 20200228 14:23:12.841000
357 56,35 XCSE 20200228 14:42:47.589000
370 56,20 XCSE 20200228 14:49:06.485000
364 56,20 XCSE 20200228 14:58:34.156000
42 56,10 XCSE 20200228 15:14:23.205000
306 56,10 XCSE 20200228 15:14:23.205000
352 56,10 XCSE 20200228 15:31:20.913000
6 56,05 XCSE 20200228 15:31:47.927000
451 56,35 XCSE 20200228 15:38:22.687000
360 56,05 XCSE 20200228 15:50:22.724000
348 55,80 XCSE 20200228 15:57:25.884000
295 55,95 XCSE 20200228 16:07:10.691000
173 55,95 XCSE 20200228 16:07:10.691000
164 55,85 XCSE 20200228 16:14:26.407000
204 55,85 XCSE 20200228 16:14:26.408000
680 56,15 XCSE 20200228 16:20:38.208328
5.721 55,70 XCSE 20200228 16:22:54.505861

Attachment

Attachments:
AS 17 2020 - Weekly report on share buybacks.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:37:10 UTC
