NASDAQ : Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

2 March 2020

Announcement no. 17/2020

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 24 February 2020 to 28 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.7 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 219.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 93.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 193.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 96.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 9:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 24 February 2020 16,576 60.52 1,003,180 25 February 2020 13,814 60.62 837,405 26 February 2020 11,051 58.76 649,357 27 February 2020 17,958 57.67 1,035,638 28 February 2020 20,721 55.70 1,154,160 Accumulated during the period 80,120 58.41 4,679,739 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,869,076 56.77 219,632,286

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,596,962 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.

Detailed transaction data

24 February 2020 25 February 2020 26 February 2020 27 February 2020 28 February 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 16.576 60,52 13.814 60,62 11.051 58,76 17.958 57,67 20.721 55,70 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 16.576 60,52 13.814 60,62 11.051 58,76 17.958 57,67 20.721 55,70

24 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 16.576 60,52 31 61,30 XCSE 20200224 9:01:17.275000 158 60,75 XCSE 20200224 9:04:54.264000 215 60,75 XCSE 20200224 9:04:54.403000 335 60,40 XCSE 20200224 9:11:59.474000 635 60,35 XCSE 20200224 9:23:45.801000 318 60,10 XCSE 20200224 9:27:32.975000 179 60,15 XCSE 20200224 9:43:06.057000 295 60,15 XCSE 20200224 9:43:47.631000 345 60,25 XCSE 20200224 9:54:03.790000 334 60,35 XCSE 20200224 10:06:14.178000 331 60,40 XCSE 20200224 10:14:20.321000 335 60,35 XCSE 20200224 10:26:21.930000 208 60,40 XCSE 20200224 10:41:12.653000 405 60,40 XCSE 20200224 10:41:12.653000 334 60,35 XCSE 20200224 10:59:46.187000 37 60,40 XCSE 20200224 11:08:52.610000 317 60,40 XCSE 20200224 11:08:52.610000 338 60,35 XCSE 20200224 11:21:32.256000 58 60,30 XCSE 20200224 11:38:44.222000 22 60,30 XCSE 20200224 11:41:45.168000 254 60,30 XCSE 20200224 11:43:57.234000 326 60,30 XCSE 20200224 12:04:08.349000 151 60,45 XCSE 20200224 12:21:02.507000 481 60,50 XCSE 20200224 12:40:56.712000 320 60,55 XCSE 20200224 13:04:24.190000 413 60,55 XCSE 20200224 13:21:42.904000 449 60,65 XCSE 20200224 13:40:46.008000 338 60,65 XCSE 20200224 14:05:54.369000 556 60,75 XCSE 20200224 14:43:01.821000 192 60,80 XCSE 20200224 14:50:05.237000 390 60,80 XCSE 20200224 14:50:05.237000 189 60,80 XCSE 20200224 15:05:27.663000 147 60,80 XCSE 20200224 15:05:27.663000 332 60,80 XCSE 20200224 15:18:13.045000 386 60,60 XCSE 20200224 15:36:10.110000 497 60,75 XCSE 20200224 16:01:56.412000 365 60,65 XCSE 20200224 16:09:43.187000 460 60,85 XCSE 20200224 16:18:17.755000 524 60,70 XCSE 20200224 16:23:41.278331 4.576 60,52 XCSE 20200224 16:25:23.152324

25 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.814 60,62 31 60,40 XCSE 20200225 9:01:03.433000 350 61,30 XCSE 20200225 9:11:17.487000 348 61,60 XCSE 20200225 9:23:25.756000 393 61,65 XCSE 20200225 9:33:50.006000 331 61,40 XCSE 20200225 9:52:35.404000 341 61,30 XCSE 20200225 10:08:40.625000 335 61,00 XCSE 20200225 10:38:46.791000 350 60,95 XCSE 20200225 10:40:14.832000 323 60,70 XCSE 20200225 11:04:55.522000 333 60,30 XCSE 20200225 11:30:38.975000 79 60,05 XCSE 20200225 11:41:35.842000 298 60,05 XCSE 20200225 11:41:35.842000 319 59,85 XCSE 20200225 12:01:46.963000 78 59,55 XCSE 20200225 12:23:09.838000 245 59,55 XCSE 20200225 12:23:39.529000 457 60,10 XCSE 20200225 13:04:24.811000 428 60,20 XCSE 20200225 13:32:57.756000 260 60,55 XCSE 20200225 13:51:13.674000 76 60,55 XCSE 20200225 13:51:13.674000 70 60,70 XCSE 20200225 14:03:09.120000 486 60,70 XCSE 20200225 14:03:09.120000 332 60,65 XCSE 20200225 14:36:20.289000 519 60,55 XCSE 20200225 14:46:29.811000 349 60,60 XCSE 20200225 14:50:42.576000 328 60,45 XCSE 20200225 15:19:42.478000 79 60,55 XCSE 20200225 15:33:53.233000 273 60,55 XCSE 20200225 15:33:53.233000 438 60,55 XCSE 20200225 15:40:38.354000 1.751 60,45 XCSE 20200225 16:09:03.208297 3.814 60,62 XCSE 20200225 16:10:38.012894

26 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 11.051 58,76 32 59,40 XCSE 20200226 9:05:08.628000 335 59,25 XCSE 20200226 9:07:07.404000 379 59,35 XCSE 20200226 9:16:12.223000 256 58,85 XCSE 20200226 9:25:43.583000 330 58,75 XCSE 20200226 9:32:25.936000 327 58,50 XCSE 20200226 9:46:07.414000 331 58,05 XCSE 20200226 10:04:04.476000 394 57,90 XCSE 20200226 10:20:02.200000 479 58,35 XCSE 20200226 10:39:59.547000 403 58,45 XCSE 20200226 11:06:02.562000 348 58,55 XCSE 20200226 11:31:51.671000 337 58,15 XCSE 20200226 11:53:45.881000 326 58,45 XCSE 20200226 12:18:01.315000 237 58,60 XCSE 20200226 13:08:06.548000 322 58,65 XCSE 20200226 13:16:07.926000 325 58,40 XCSE 20200226 13:39:19.554000 247 58,75 XCSE 20200226 14:15:05.009000 182 58,75 XCSE 20200226 14:15:05.010000 347 58,95 XCSE 20200226 14:36:10.050000 324 59,10 XCSE 20200226 14:59:55.720000 127 59,15 XCSE 20200226 15:28:34.909000 66 59,15 XCSE 20200226 15:28:34.909000 197 59,15 XCSE 20200226 15:30:07.246000 385 59,40 XCSE 20200226 15:51:34.615000 299 59,30 XCSE 20200226 16:08:28.120728 665 59,30 XCSE 20200226 16:08:28.120762 3.051 58,76 XCSE 20200226 16:39:12.548263

27 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 17.958 57,67 348 58,65 XCSE 20200227 9:10:54.867000 563 58,95 XCSE 20200227 9:20:04.169000 357 58,50 XCSE 20200227 9:27:30.591000 357 58,60 XCSE 20200227 9:51:37.586000 563 58,85 XCSE 20200227 10:02:16.282000 342 58,80 XCSE 20200227 10:18:18.909000 453 58,90 XCSE 20200227 10:43:21.891000 341 58,85 XCSE 20200227 10:53:29.475000 132 58,70 XCSE 20200227 11:17:14.097000 225 58,70 XCSE 20200227 11:17:14.097000 456 58,50 XCSE 20200227 11:39:48.989000 201 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:05:59.869000 118 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:05:59.869000 317 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:54:34.521000 272 58,30 XCSE 20200227 12:54:34.521000 341 57,85 XCSE 20200227 13:24:35.594000 324 57,80 XCSE 20200227 13:36:55.785000 329 57,45 XCSE 20200227 14:01:59.647000 421 57,40 XCSE 20200227 14:28:29.820000 364 57,35 XCSE 20200227 14:49:22.218000 1.509 57,20 XCSE 20200227 15:01:29.934717 491 57,20 XCSE 20200227 15:01:29.956334 331 57,15 XCSE 20200227 15:08:51.846000 335 57,05 XCSE 20200227 15:30:46.084000 200 56,90 XCSE 20200227 15:52:42.371000 374 57,00 XCSE 20200227 15:58:38.828000 62 57,00 XCSE 20200227 15:58:38.828000 874 56,80 XCSE 20200227 16:16:44.116061 2.000 56,55 XCSE 20200227 16:22:04.173817 4.958 57,67 XCSE 20200227 16:24:01.304562

28 February 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 20.721 55,70 629 54,60 XCSE 20200228 9:06:08.271000 344 54,80 XCSE 20200228 9:12:58.810000 35 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:21:18.968000 381 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:21:46.526000 416 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:23:01.963000 368 55,35 XCSE 20200228 9:30:00.221000 341 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:33:09.706000 110 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:43:06.983000 252 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:43:06.983000 69 55,05 XCSE 20200228 9:43:07.004000 380 55,10 XCSE 20200228 9:51:55.285000 20 55,00 XCSE 20200228 10:02:43.760000 334 55,00 XCSE 20200228 10:02:43.760000 339 55,40 XCSE 20200228 10:09:19.756000 58 55,35 XCSE 20200228 10:18:05.112000 365 55,35 XCSE 20200228 10:18:05.112000 5 55,60 XCSE 20200228 10:26:23.985000 334 55,60 XCSE 20200228 10:26:23.985000 47 55,60 XCSE 20200228 10:26:23.985000 10 55,20 XCSE 20200228 10:35:13.184000 325 55,20 XCSE 20200228 10:35:13.184000 415 55,40 XCSE 20200228 10:51:00.655000 361 55,35 XCSE 20200228 11:01:44.688000 278 55,15 XCSE 20200228 11:11:51.788000 64 55,15 XCSE 20200228 11:11:51.788000 448 55,65 XCSE 20200228 11:26:48.879000 177 55,50 XCSE 20200228 11:48:12.401000 166 55,50 XCSE 20200228 11:48:12.401000 358 55,95 XCSE 20200228 12:01:49.428000 346 55,90 XCSE 20200228 12:18:31.400000 56 55,90 XCSE 20200228 12:42:48.293000 277 55,90 XCSE 20200228 12:42:48.293000 366 56,20 XCSE 20200228 12:57:15.465000 475 56,25 XCSE 20200228 13:32:37.228000 395 56,15 XCSE 20200228 13:34:38.769000 392 56,30 XCSE 20200228 13:54:42.026000 346 56,25 XCSE 20200228 14:05:12.306000 446 56,50 XCSE 20200228 14:23:12.841000 357 56,35 XCSE 20200228 14:42:47.589000 370 56,20 XCSE 20200228 14:49:06.485000 364 56,20 XCSE 20200228 14:58:34.156000 42 56,10 XCSE 20200228 15:14:23.205000 306 56,10 XCSE 20200228 15:14:23.205000 352 56,10 XCSE 20200228 15:31:20.913000 6 56,05 XCSE 20200228 15:31:47.927000 451 56,35 XCSE 20200228 15:38:22.687000 360 56,05 XCSE 20200228 15:50:22.724000 348 55,80 XCSE 20200228 15:57:25.884000 295 55,95 XCSE 20200228 16:07:10.691000 173 55,95 XCSE 20200228 16:07:10.691000 164 55,85 XCSE 20200228 16:14:26.407000 204 55,85 XCSE 20200228 16:14:26.408000 680 56,15 XCSE 20200228 16:20:38.208328 5.721 55,70 XCSE 20200228 16:22:54.505861

