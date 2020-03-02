NASDAQ : Altia's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy have been published

Altia's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy have been published

Altia Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 March 2020 at 9:00 am EET Altia's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy have been published Altia Plc has today published its Annual Report 2019. The Annual Report consists of Business overview, Report by the Board of Directors, Non-financial statement, Financial statements with notes, Corporate governance statement, Remuneration statement and Sustainability section for 2019. The Annual Report is published in Finnish and English. Altia has also published the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies, which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020. The Policy sets the principles for the remuneration of the company's governing bodies. The Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies is published in Finnish and English. The complete Annual Report in English is attached to this release and it is also available on the company website at altiagroup.com/investors/reports-and -presentations. The Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies in English is attached to this release and it is also available on the company website at altiagroup.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting-2020 Altia's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 in Helsinki. Information about the AGM and registration: altiagroup.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting-2020 ALTIA PLC Further information: Analysts and investors: Tua Stenius-Örnhjelm, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 748 8864 Media: Petra Gräsbeck, Corporate Communications, tel. +358 40 767 0867 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Principal media www.altiagroup.com Altia is a leading Nordic alcoholic beverage brand company operating in the wines and spirits markets in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Altia wants to support a development of a modern, responsible Nordic drinking culture. Altia's flagship brands are Koskenkorva, O.P. Anderson and Larsen. Other iconic Nordic brands are Chill Out, Blossa, Xanté, Jaloviina, Leijona, Explorer and Grönstedts. Altia's net sales in 2019 were EUR 359.6 million and the company employs about 650 professionals. Altia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.altiagroup.com.

