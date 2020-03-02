NASDAQ : Altia's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy have been published

Altia's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy have been published
Altia Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 March 2020 at 9:00 am EET
Altia's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy have been published
Altia Plc has today published its Annual Report 2019. The Annual Report consists
of Business overview, Report by the Board of Directors, Non-financial statement,
Financial statements with notes, Corporate governance statement, Remuneration
statement and Sustainability section for 2019. The Annual Report is published in
Finnish and English.
Altia has also published the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies, which
will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020. The Policy sets the
principles for the remuneration of the company's governing bodies. The
Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies is published in Finnish and
English.
The complete Annual Report in English is attached to this release and it is also
available on the company website at altiagroup.com/investors/reports-and
-presentations.
The Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies in English is attached to this
release and it is also available on the company website at
altiagroup.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting-2020
Altia's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 in
Helsinki. Information about the AGM and registration:
altiagroup.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting-2020
ALTIA PLC
Further information:
Analysts and investors: Tua Stenius-Örnhjelm, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40
748 8864
Media: Petra Gräsbeck, Corporate Communications, tel. +358 40 767 0867
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.altiagroup.com
Altia is a leading Nordic alcoholic beverage brand company operating in the
wines and spirits markets in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Altia wants
to support a development of a modern, responsible Nordic drinking
culture. Altia's flagship brands are Koskenkorva, O.P. Anderson and Larsen.
Other iconic Nordic brands are Chill Out, Blossa, Xanté, Jaloviina, Leijona,
Explorer and Grönstedts. Altia's net sales in 2019 were EUR 359.6 million and
the company employs about 650 professionals. Altia's shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki. www.altiagroup.com.
Attachments:
Altia_Annual_Report_2019.pdf
03020934.pdf
Altia Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 07:02:09 UTC