Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Anmodning om ophævelse af suspension - Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Anmodning om ophævelse af suspension - Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest

Det er nu muligt at ophæve suspensionen af Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest.

Der anmodes derfor om ophævelse af suspensionen af:

Navn: Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest

ISIN: DK0060947323

Shortname: SDKINV

Venlig hilsen

Stockrate Forvaltning A/S

Bo Matthiesen

Direktør

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:45aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:43aBANK OF JAPAN : Market Operations toward the End of March 
PU
04:43aPROSPER CONSTRUCTION : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:43aGREENLAND HONG KONG : Appointment of the independent non-executive director
PU
04:43aRTX A/S : CA No 25-2020 - 130320 - Weekly status and decisions regarding share buy-back programme
PU
04:43aSWMA MAR 13, 2020 9 : 06 AM CET + 1.8 % 545.80 SEK The share
PU
04:43aNASDAQ : Ophør af suspension og midlertidig forhøjelse af tillæg og fradrag
PU
04:43aNASDAQ : Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest, indre værdier forsinkede som følge af tekniske problemer.
PU
04:43aIR FAVORITTER A/S : Anmodning om ophør af suspension
PU
04:40aHAMBORNER REIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali Raises Dividend, Backs Guidance After ..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group