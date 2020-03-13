NASDAQ : Anmodning om ophævelse af suspension - Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest

Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest
Anmodning om ophævelse af suspension - Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest
Det er nu muligt at ophæve suspensionen af Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest.
Der anmodes derfor om ophævelse af suspensionen af:
Navn: Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest
ISIN: DK0060947323
Shortname: SDKINV
Venlig hilsen
Stockrate Forvaltning A/S
Bo Matthiesen
Direktør
