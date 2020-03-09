NASDAQ : Anmodning om suspension af afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Nordea Invest
Andre oplysningsforpligtelser offentliggjort efter børsens regler
Anmodning om suspension af afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest
På grund af stor markedsuro og manglende likviditet i markederne anmodes om suspension af nedenstående afdelinger.
|
Short name
|
Navn
|
ISIN
|
NDIGOBLKL
|
Globale obligationer KL
|
DK0010170398
|
NDIVOBKL
|
Virksomhedsobligationer KL
|
DK0016015399
|
NDIVOMKL
|
Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL
|
DK0060353886
|
NDIVOHKL1
|
Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL1
|
DK0016067432
|
NDIHOJLKL
|
HøjrenteLande KL
|
DK0016254899
|
NDIBOKL
|
Bæredygtige Obligationer KL
|
DK0061139748
|
NDIEHYKL
|
European High Yield Bonds KL
|
DK0016306798
Eventuelle spørgsmål kan rettes til Nordea Invest på telefon 55 47 25 46.
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Invest
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager
