NASDAQ : Anmodning om suspension af afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

03/09/2020 | 07:33am EDT
Nordea Invest
Andre oplysningsforpligtelser offentliggjort efter børsens regler Anmodning om suspension af afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

På grund af stor markedsuro og manglende likviditet i markederne anmodes om suspension af nedenstående afdelinger.

Short name Navn ISIN
NDIGOBLKL Globale obligationer KL DK0010170398
NDIVOBKL Virksomhedsobligationer KL DK0016015399
NDIVOMKL Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL DK0060353886
NDIVOHKL1 Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL1 DK0016067432
NDIHOJLKL HøjrenteLande KL DK0016254899
NDIBOKL Bæredygtige Obligationer KL DK0061139748
NDIEHYKL European High Yield Bonds KL DK0016306798

Eventuelle spørgsmål kan rettes til Nordea Invest på telefon 55 47 25 46.

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Invest

Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:32:12 UTC
