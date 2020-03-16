NASDAQ : Annual Report of Volvo Treasury AB (publ)

Annual Report of Volvo Treasury AB (publ)

Volvo Treasury AB (publ) has today published its annual report for 2019. The annual report and the consolidated statements of the Volvo Treasury group are found on Volvo Group's web site (https://www.volvogroup.com/en -en/home.html). Volvo Treasury AB (publ) discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 16, 2020 at 4.30 p.m. March 16, 2020 For further information, please contact: Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29 Volvo Group Treasury is part of the Volvo Group, which is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and services. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com. (https://www.volvogroup.com/en-en/home.html)

Attachments:

03161604.pdf

report-2019-vtab-eng.pdf



