Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Annual Report of Volvo Treasury AB (publ)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 11:33am EDT
Annual Report of Volvo Treasury AB (publ) 
Volvo Treasury AB (publ) has today published its annual report for 2019.

The annual report and the consolidated statements of the Volvo Treasury group
are found on Volvo Group's web site (https://www.volvogroup.com/en
-en/home.html).

Volvo Treasury AB (publ) discloses the information provided herein pursuant to
the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication
on March 16, 2020 at
4.30 p.m.



March 16, 2020

For further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29



Volvo Group Treasury is part of the Volvo Group, which is one of the world's
leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and
industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and
services. For more information, please visit
www.volvogroup.com. (https://www.volvogroup.com/en-en/home.html)

Attachments:
03161604.pdf
report-2019-vtab-eng.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 15:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aHML : Director Appointment 16th March 2020
PU
11:53aHUGO BOSS : Hermann Waldemer to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG
PU
11:53aISLANDSBANKI HF. : Change in the proposal for the allocation of profits and payment of dividends for the Bank´s upcoming AGM.
PU
11:53aVIETNAM : Edison issues review on VietNam Holding (VNH)
PU
11:53aBORREGAARD ASA : Repurchase of own shares
AQ
11:53aZhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NMC Health Plc–NMHLY
GL
11:52aSOLON EIENDOM ASA : - Primary insider notification
AQ
11:51aMERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE : Supports Diagnostic Companies in Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic by Providing Zero Cost Proprietary Technology for Evaluation
AQ
11:49aRENAULT : Groupe renault shuts down production activities at its industrial sites in france
AQ
11:48aNASDAQ : Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest - delvis ophævelse af suspension
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3WTI : CRUDE OIL : falls below $30 as coronavirus spreads
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group