NASDAQ : AstraZeneca completes divestment agreement with Atnahs Pharma for established hypertension medicines

AstraZeneca completes divestment agreement with Atnahs Pharma for established hypertension medicines
2 March 2020 07:00 GMT
AstraZeneca today announced that it has completed the previously
communicated agreement (https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press
-releases/2020/astrazeneca-divests-rights-to-established-hypertension-medicines
-27012020.html) with Atnahs Pharma (Atnahs) to divest its global commercial
rights to Inderal (propranolol), Tenormin (atenolol), Tenoretic (atenolol,
chlorthalidone fixed-dose combination), Zestril (lisinopril)
and Zestoretic (lisinopril, hydrochlorothiazide fixed-dose combination).
Financial considerations
Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca has received a payment of $350m
from Atnahs. The Company may also receive future sales-contingent payments of up
to $40m between 2020 and 2022. The upfront payment will be reported in
AstraZeneca's financial statements within Other Operating Income & Expense in
the first quarter of 2020.
Inderal
Inderal (propranolol) is a beta-blocker and is predominantly used to treat
tremors, angina, hypertension, arrhythmias, and other heart or circulatory
conditions. It is also used to reduce the severity and frequency of migraine.
Tenormin and Tenoretic
Tenormin (atenolol) is a beta-blocker that is used to treat angina and
hypertension, as well as certain kinds of arrhythmias. It is also used to lower
the risk of death after a heart attack. Tenoretic is a fixed-dose combination of
atenolol (beta-blocker) and chlorthalidone (diuretic), used to treat high blood
pressure.
Zestril and Zestoretic
Zestril (lisinopril) is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor used to
treat hypertension, congestive heart failure, diabetic-related conditions and
hypertensive renal disease. Zestril may also be used to improve survival after a
heart attack. Zestoretic is a fixed-dose combination of lisinopril (ACE
inhibitor) and hydrochlorothiazide (diuretic) used to treat hypertension.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical
company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of
prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy
areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory. Based
in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative
medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please
visit astrazeneca.com (http://www.astrazeneca.com/) and follow the Company on
Twitter @AstraZeneca (https://twitter.com/AstraZeneca).
