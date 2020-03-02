Log in
NASDAQ : AstraZeneca completes divestment agreement with Atnahs Pharma for established hypertension medicines

03/02/2020 | 02:03am EST
AstraZeneca completes divestment agreement with Atnahs Pharma for established hypertension medicines 
2 March 2020 07:00 GMT



AstraZeneca completes divestment agreement with
Atnahs Pharma for established hypertension medicines



AstraZeneca today announced that it has completed the previously
communicated agreement (https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press
-releases/2020/astrazeneca-divests-rights-to-established-hypertension-medicines
-27012020.html) with Atnahs Pharma (Atnahs) to divest its global commercial
rights to Inderal (propranolol), Tenormin (atenolol), Tenoretic (atenolol,
chlorthalidone fixed-dose combination), Zestril (lisinopril)
and Zestoretic (lisinopril, hydrochlorothiazide fixed-dose combination).

Financial considerations

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca has received a payment of $350m
from Atnahs. The Company may also receive future sales-contingent payments of up
to $40m between 2020 and 2022. The upfront payment will be reported in
AstraZeneca's financial statements within Other Operating Income & Expense in
the first quarter of 2020.

Inderal

Inderal (propranolol) is a beta-blocker and is predominantly used to treat
tremors, angina, hypertension, arrhythmias, and other heart or circulatory
conditions. It is also used to reduce the severity and frequency of migraine.

Tenormin and Tenoretic

Tenormin (atenolol) is a beta-blocker that is used to treat angina and
hypertension, as well as certain kinds of arrhythmias. It is also used to lower
the risk of death after a heart attack. Tenoretic is a fixed-dose combination of
atenolol (beta-blocker) and chlorthalidone (diuretic), used to treat high blood
pressure.

Zestril and Zestoretic

Zestril (lisinopril) is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor used to
treat hypertension, congestive heart failure, diabetic-related conditions and
hypertensive renal disease. Zestril may also be used to improve survival after a
heart attack. Zestoretic is a fixed-dose combination of lisinopril (ACE
inhibitor) and hydrochlorothiazide (diuretic) used to treat hypertension.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical
company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of
prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy
areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory. Based
in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative
medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please
visit astrazeneca.com (http://www.astrazeneca.com/) and follow the Company on
Twitter @AstraZeneca (https://twitter.com/AstraZeneca).

Media Relations
Gonzalo Viña                                   +44 203 749 5916
Rob Skelding     Oncology                      +44 203 749 5821
Rebecca Einhorn  Oncology                       +1 301 518 4122
Matt Kent        BioPharmaceuticals            +44 203 749 5906
Angela Fiorin    BioPharmaceuticals            +44 1223 344 690
Jennifer Hursit  Other                         +44 203 749 5762
Christina        Sweden                        +46 8 552 53 106
Malmberg
Hägerstrand
Michele Meixell  US                             +1 302 885 2677
Investor
Relations
Thomas Kudsk                                   +44 203 749 5712
Larsen
Henry Wheeler    Oncology                      +44 203 749 5797
Christer         BioPharmaceuticals            +44 203 749 5711
Gruvris          (Cardiovascular, Metabolism)
Nick Stone       BioPharmaceuticals (Renal)    +44 203 749 5716
                 Environmental, Social and
                 Governance
Josie Afolabi    BioPharmaceuticals            +44 203 749 5631
                 (Respiratory)
Tom Waldron      Other medicines               +44 7385 033 717
Craig Marks      Finance Fixed income          +44 7881 615 764
Jennifer         Corporate access Retail       +44 203 749 5824
Kretzmann        investors
US toll-free                                   +1 866 381 72 77



Adrian Kemp
Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock
Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary
Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,
please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Attachments:
03020942.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 07:02:09 UTC
