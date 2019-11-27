NASDAQ : Atlanta Area Employment – October 2019

News Release Information 19-2094-ATL

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Local Rate of Employment Growth Above the National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 2,874,900 in October 2019, up 59,200, or 2.1 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national rate of job growth was 1.4 percent. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the Atlanta area has had over-the-year employment gains each month since July 2010. (See chart 1and table 1; the Technical Noteat the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

Industry employment

In the Atlanta metropolitan area, the leisure and hospitality industry had the largest employment gain from October 2018 to October 2019, up 14,700, or 4.9 percent. Local job gains occurred primarily in the food services and drinking places subsector (+11,400). Nationwide, employment in the leisure and hospitality industry rose 2.3 percent over the year. (See chart 2.)

Atlanta's education and health services supersector added 13,000 jobs, an increase of 3.6 percent since October 2018. Local employment gains were concentrated in the health care and social assistance sector (+11,800). Nationally, employment in education and health services was up 2.7 percent over the year.

Over the year, the professional and business services supersector added 9,400 jobs in the local area. Atlanta's 1.8-percent annual rate of job growth in the professional and business services supersector was similar to the 1.9-percent national gain.

Three other supersectors in the local area gained at least 5,000 jobs over the past 12 months: trade, transportation, and utilities (+8,400); government (+6,100); and construction (+5,100).

Since October 2018, the other services supersector in the Atlanta area lost 1,300 jobs, down 1.3 percent over the past 12 months. Over the year, U.S. employment in other services was up 1.3 percent.

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in October 2019. All 12 areas had over-the-year job growth during the period, with the rates of job growth in 8 areas exceeding the national average of 1.4 percent. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward (+2.7 percent) had the fastest rate of job growth, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (+2.6 percent each). Chicago-Naperville-Elgin (+0.7 percent), New York-Newark-Jersey City (+0.9 percent), and Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington (+1.0 percent) had the slowest rates of job growth. (See chart 3 and table 2.)

Dallas added the largest number of jobs over the year, 98,700, followed by New York (+84,600), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (+80,700), and Houston (+80,400). Philadelphia had the smallest employment gain over the year (+28,600), followed by Chicago (+35,800), and Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (+40,900). Annual job gains in the remaining five metropolitan areas ranged from 66,800 in San Francisco to 49,000 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach.

Over the year, education and health services added the most jobs in six areas: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Philadelphia. Professional and business services added the most jobs in three other areas: Houston, San Francisco, and Washington-Arlington-Alexandria.

Information lost the most jobs in three areas: Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. Trade, transportation, and utilities lost the most jobs in three other areas: Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington. Dallas was the only area to have no job losses in any of its supersectors from October 2018 to October 2019.

Metropolitan area employment data for November 2019 are scheduled to be released on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample survey and administrative data and thus are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data are also subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the special estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/sae/additional-resources/reliability-of-state-and-area-estimates.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service-providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/additional-resources/reliability-of-state-and-area-estimates.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/sae/publications/benchmark-article/annual-benchmark-article.pdf.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the counties of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton in Georgia.

Area and Industry Oct

2018 Aug

2019 Sept

2019 Oct

2019 Oct

2018 to Oct 2019 Net change Percent change United States Total nonfarm 150,853 151,607 152,015 152,962 2,109 1.4 Mining and logging 759 760 754 755 -4 -0.5 Construction 7,559 7,758 7,698 7,705 146 1.9 Manufacturing 12,774 12,934 12,880 12,820 46 0.4 Trade, transportation, and utilities 27,764 27,750 27,698 27,897 133 0.5 Information 2,839 2,849 2,822 2,831 -8 -0.3 Financial activities 8,618 8,761 8,708 8,732 114 1.3 Professional and business services 21,397 21,668 21,637 21,812 415 1.9 Education and health services 24,018 24,067 24,343 24,662 644 2.7 Leisure and hospitality 16,402 17,416 16,909 16,781 379 2.3 Other services 5,871 5,992 5,936 5,946 75 1.3 Government 22,852 21,652 22,630 23,021 169 0.7 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 2,815.7 2,849.7 2,851.9 2,874.9 59.2 2.1 Mining and logging 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 0.0 0.0 Construction 128.7 133.6 133.6 133.8 5.1 4.0 Manufacturing 172.9 175.3 175.7 175.3 2.4 1.4 Trade, transportation, and utilities 603.6 604.3 606.7 612.0 8.4 1.4 Information 99.6 98.9 97.9 100.1 0.5 0.5 Financial activities 175.4 176.9 176.1 176.3 0.9 0.5 Professional and business services 536.1 538.9 539.3 545.5 9.4 1.8 Education and health services 359.9 365.7 369.1 372.9 13.0 3.6 Leisure and hospitality 300.4 317.0 311.9 315.1 14.7 4.9 Other services 99.8 99.2 98.4 98.5 -1.3 -1.3 Government 337.7 338.3 341.6 343.8 6.1 1.8