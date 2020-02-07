NASDAQ : Atrium Ljungberg in agreement with City of Stockholm – allowing establishment of Nobel Centre at Slussen

Atrium Ljungberg in agreement with City of Stockholm - allowing establishment of Nobel Centre at Slussen

It was announced today that Atrium Ljungberg has agreed with the City of Stockholm to return the Hamnmästaren land allocation at Slussen. This will allow the new Nobel Centre to be established on the site. As part of this agreement, Atrium Ljungberg will receive land allocations at Slussen, Hagastaden and Slakthusområdet in return. The location of the new Nobel Centre has been under discussion for many years. Since the decision to locate it at Blasieholmen was torn up in 2018, intensive efforts have been made to find an alternative location for it. The decision was made to establish it at Slussen, directly at Stadsgårdskajen in front of the Atrium Ljungberg property Glashuset where the company already had the Hamnmästaren land allocation. Atrium Ljungberg will now be returning this as part of the settlement with the City of Stockholm and receiving new land allocations at Slussen by way of compensation; partly for the new 8,000 m[2] retail hub adjacent to the forthcoming Mälarterrassen, and partly approximately 4,500 m[2] GFA for a hotel planned for construction on top of the underground entrance at Södermalmstorg. The company will also be receiving a land allocation at Hagastaden which includes approximately 23,000 m2 GFA for offices and approximately 310 apartments, and at Slakthusområdet a land allocation of approximately 4,000 m2 GFA for offices or hotels. It is estimated that the total investment for the new projects will amount to approximately SEK 5 billion between 2023 and 2030. The agreement is conditional on a decision in the city council of the City of Stockholm which is expected to be made in the second quarter of 2020. 'We are one of the biggest property owners at Slussen, so we want to be involved and help develop the site and make it more attractive. The establishment of the new Nobel Centre is not important just for Slussen, but for all of Stockholm and Sweden, says Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg. We have reached a business agreement in which we provide a fantastic development right in return for land allocations in other places where we are already represented and have an opportunity to continue our strategic urban development work,' concludes Annica Ånäs. 'We are very pleased about the agreement with Atrium Ljungberg which allows us today to present Slussen as the site for the Nobel Centre. The Nobel Prize is one of the world's strongest brands and represents clients, culture and development in the best interests of humanity,' says Joakim Larsson, Vice Mayor of City Planning, City of Stockholm. Nacka, 07/02/2020 Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) For further information, please contact: Annica Ånäs, CEO Atrium Ljungberg, 46(0)70-341 53 37 annica.anas@al.se (annica.anas@atriumljungberg.se) This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.30 CET on 7 February 2020. Atrium Ljungberg is one of Sweden's biggest listed property companies. We own, develop and manage properties in growth markets in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Uppsala. Our focus is to develop attractive urban environments for offices and retail, supplemented with residentials, culture, service and education. The total letting area is approximately 1.2 million square metres, distributed among around seventy properties and valued at SEK 49 billion. Our retail hubs draw nearly 60 million visitors on an annual basis and our areas include more than 30,000 workers and students as well as 1,000 residents. Our project portfolio will enable us to invest the equivalent of approximately SEK 28 billion in the future. Atrium Ljungberg is listed as ATLJ-B.ST on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap list. Find out more at www.al.se

