NASDAQ : Atrium Ljungberg in agreement with City of Stockholm – allowing establishment of Nobel Centre at Slussen

Atrium Ljungberg in agreement with City of Stockholm - allowing establishment of Nobel Centre at Slussen
It was announced today that Atrium Ljungberg has agreed with the City of
Stockholm to return the Hamnmästaren land allocation at Slussen. This will allow
the new Nobel Centre to be established on the site. As part of this agreement,
Atrium Ljungberg will receive land allocations at Slussen, Hagastaden and
Slakthusområdet in return.
The location of the new Nobel Centre has been under discussion for many years.
Since the decision to locate it at Blasieholmen was torn up in 2018, intensive
efforts have been made to find an alternative location for it. The decision was
made to establish it at Slussen, directly at Stadsgårdskajen in front of the
Atrium Ljungberg property Glashuset where the company already had the
Hamnmästaren land allocation. Atrium Ljungberg will now be returning this as
part of the settlement with the City of Stockholm and receiving new land
allocations at Slussen by way of compensation; partly for the new 8,000 m[2]
retail hub adjacent to the forthcoming Mälarterrassen, and partly approximately
4,500 m[2] GFA for a hotel planned for construction on top of the underground
entrance at Södermalmstorg. The company will also be receiving a land allocation
at Hagastaden which includes approximately 23,000 m2 GFA for offices and
approximately 310 apartments, and at Slakthusområdet a land allocation of
approximately 4,000 m2 GFA for offices or hotels. It is estimated that the total
investment for the new projects will amount to approximately SEK 5 billion
between 2023 and 2030.
The agreement is conditional on a decision in the city council of the City of
Stockholm which is expected to be made in the second quarter of 2020.
'We are one of the biggest property owners at Slussen, so we want to be involved
and help develop the site and make it more attractive. The establishment of the
new Nobel Centre is not important just for Slussen, but for all of Stockholm and
Sweden, says Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg. We have reached a business
agreement in which we provide a fantastic development right in return for land
allocations in other places where we are already represented and have an
opportunity to continue our strategic urban development work,' concludes Annica
Ånäs.
'We are very pleased about the agreement with Atrium Ljungberg which allows us
today to present Slussen as the site for the Nobel Centre. The Nobel Prize is
one of the world's strongest brands and represents clients, culture and
development in the best interests of humanity,' says Joakim Larsson, Vice Mayor
of City Planning, City of Stockholm.
Nacka, 07/02/2020
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Annica Ånäs, CEO Atrium Ljungberg, 46(0)70-341 53 37
annica.anas@al.se (annica.anas@atriumljungberg.se)
This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) is obliged to
make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above, at 11.30 CET on 7 February 2020.
