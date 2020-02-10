NASDAQ : Auction of Treasury Bills on 12 February 2020

Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Auction of Treasury Bills on 12 February 2020
The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
|
Name
|
Stock exchange code
|
Maturity
|
DGTB 02/06/20 20 / II
|
98-17538
|
2 June 2020
The sale will settle on 14 February 2020 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:32:00 UTC