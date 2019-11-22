Log in
NASDAQ : Auction result of T-bonds - RIKB 21 0805

11/22/2019 | 06:32am EST
Government Debt Management
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Auction result of T-bonds - RIKB 21 0805
Series  RIKB 21 0805
Settlement Date   11/27/2019 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)   1,100 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)   100.460   /   3.210 
Total Number of Bids Received   5 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)   1,200 
Total Number of Successful Bids   4 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full   4 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated   100.460   /   3.210 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated   100.500   /   3.180 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full   100.460   /   3.210 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)   100.483   /   3.190 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)   100.500   /   3.180 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)   100.440   /   3.220 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)   100.479   /   3.200 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)   100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio   1.09 

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:31:03 UTC
