NASDAQ : Auction result of T-bonds - RIKB 21 0805

|
Series
|
RIKB 21 0805
|
Settlement Date
|
11/27/2019
|
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|
1,100
|
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|
100.460
|
/
|
3.210
|
Total Number of Bids Received
|
5
|
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|
1,200
|
Total Number of Successful Bids
|
4
|
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|
4
|
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|
100.460
|
/
|
3.210
|
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|
100.500
|
/
|
3.180
|
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|
100.460
|
/
|
3.210
|
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|
100.483
|
/
|
3.190
|
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|
100.500
|
/
|
3.180
|
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|
100.440
|
/
|
3.220
|
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|
100.479
|
/
|
3.200
|
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|
100.00 %
|
Bid to Cover Ratio
|
1.09