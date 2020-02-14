NASDAQ : Betsson acquires Gaming Innovation Group's B2C business

Betsson acquires Gaming Innovation Group's B2C business
Betsson acquires Gaming Innovation Group's (GiG) business to consumer (BC2)
operations. GiG currently operates the brands Guts, Kaboo, Rizk and Thrills
which are now acquired by Betsson. GiG is listed on the Oslo and Stockholm Stock
Exchanges. The brands operate under licenses held in Malta, UK, Sweden and
Germany (Schleswig-Holstein). The Rizk brand will soon be launched under
licenses held in Spain and Croatia.
Betsson acquire the GiG subsidiary Zecure Gaming Limited, where the assets,
business activities, operations, front-end and middleware technology and gaming
licenses attributable to the B2C operations for providing online gambling
through the acquired brands will be transferred.
Through this acquisition, Betsson will continue to consolidate its position in
key markets and open up for more opportunities with different brands in Spain
and Croatia. Further, Betsson intends to integrate its own proprietary
sportsbook and payment platforms with the GiG platform. This will enable Betsson
to offer its technologies to potential B2B clients of GiG. Part of the acquired
business is conducted in markets where Betsson already operates which allows for
release of synergies.
'Betsson's ambition is to outgrow the market in the long term, organically and
through acquisitions. This acquisition confirms that Betsson is a driver of the
consolidation of the market. We believe this deal offers a good opportunity for
Betsson to consolidate, at good value, where we can create synergies and apply
our core B2C skills and marketing insights to scale these assets to their true
potential. The agreement with GiG further strengthens and expands Betsson's
outreach and growth potential for its proprietary sportsbook and payments
platforms in the B2B market. As one of the largest European operators, Betsson
is well positioned to continue building on its strategic position' says Pontus
Lindwall, CEO of Betsson AB and Group President.
The revenue of the acquired business in 2019 was EUR 77 million, and EBIT was
EUR 7.6 million.
The initial consideration of the acquisition is EUR 22.3 million, which
corresponds to 2.9 times EBIT in 2019. As part of the acquisition, Betsson has
entered into a platform service agreement with GiG for a minimum of two and a
half years to host the acquired brands on the GiG B2B platform. Betsson will pay
a fee based on revenues under the platform service agreement. During the first
two years the platform fee will include a premium fee estimated to EUR 15
million (of which EUR 8.7 million will be pre-paid at completion). The
combination of the initial consideration and the estimated premium fee
constitutes the total purchase price for the acquired business.
Financing of the acquisition is done through Betsson's revolving credit
facility, which gives an attractive financial flexibility to do deals of this
sort.
The transaction is conditional upon customary regulatory approvals. Completion
of the deal is expected in mid-April 2020.
Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acts as legal advisers to Betsson in
connection with the transaction and PwC acts as financial adviser.
About Betsson AB
Betsson AB (publ) is a holding company that invests in and manages fast-growing
companies within online gaming. The company is one of the largest in online
gaming in Europe and has the ambition to outgrow the market, organically and
through acquisitions. This should be done in a profitable and sustainable
manner, primarily in locally regulated markets. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm Large Cap (BETS).
For further information, please contact the Company at:
Pontus Lindwall, CEO Betsson AB and President
pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com
Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB
martin.ohman@betssonab.com
This information is information that Betsson AB (publ) is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets
act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the
agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 14, 2020, at 07:50 CET.
