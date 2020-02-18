Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Björn Einarsson new Executive Vice President of Iceland Sales and Business management at Eimskip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:35am EST
Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
Changes board/management/auditors Björn Einarsson new Executive Vice President of Iceland Sales and Business management at Eimskip

Organizational changes will be made at Eimskip today. Björn Einarsson will take on the role of Executive Vice President of a new integrated division, Iceland Sales and Business Management. The following business units are part of this new division: Import and Export to and from Iceland which previously belonged to the Sales division and the freight forwarding unit TVG-Zimsen which is a subsidiary of Eimskip.

The objective of these changes is to simplify and integrate Eimskip's service offerings and brands, continue to streamline the operation as well as to increase emphasis on business origination offering a complete range of logistic services.

These changes will take effect immediately and will lead to reduction of 14 FTE's in Eimskip and TVG-Zimsen.

Management team of the new Iceland Sales and Business Management division including Björn Einarsson are; Sara Pálsdóttir leading Import to Iceland, Sigurður Orri Jónsson leading Export from Iceland and Elísa D. Björnsdóttir who takes over as Managing Director at TVG-Zimsen, the role that Björn previously held. Arndís Aradóttir leads Custom Clearance and documentation and Andrés Björnsson will lead Business Development and Cost Control.

The Company has reached an agreement with Matthías Matthíasson, who has held the position of Executive Vice President of Sales, to resign from the Company.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO:

'With these changes we are simplifying our structure and will be better equipped to further enhance service to our customers. We continue the journey of streamlining and integrating but at the same time we increase focus on business origination. As a result, we will be in an even better position to provide our customers, corporates and individuals, with good service and total transportation solutions which is based e.g. on our extensive container liners system which is the strongest in transportation to and from Iceland.'

Björn Einarsson, Executive Vice President of Iceland Sales and Business Management:

'I am excited about the opportunities the integration of the new division creates. With our experienced team, our strong brands and the solid foundation of Eimskip we will continue to provide excellent service offering the best solutions for our customers and the market.'

Björn Einarsson has worked for Eimskip and subsidiaries for 14 years e.g. as Managing Director of Eimskip in Europe located in the Netherlands and for the past few years he has been the Managing Director of TVG-Zimsen. He has extensive knowledge of Eimskip's global operations as well as the transportation sector, both towards the carrier and the freight forwarding operations. Björn, who is a proud father of five sons, holds a BA degree in Political Science from the University of Iceland and is married to Katla Guðjónsdóttir.

For further information - Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Head of Marketing & Communications tel: +354 825-3399 email: investors@eimskip.is

Attachment

Attachments:
Eimskip Group - Organizational Chart - February 2020.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:01aMOMENTUM PUBL : Group publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the recommended public offer to the shareholders of Swedol
AQ
05:01aCOLLECTIVE 54 : Names Linda Fisk Chief Executive Officer
BU
05:01aNina Vellayan Joins Xeeva as its New President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
05:01aLUMINARY : Podcast Service Now Available in Ireland
BU
05:01aGlobal Investors Look to Diversify Portfolios Amid Coronavirus Chaos
BU
05:00aStrong Liberal voice at Munich Security Conference
PU
05:00aASCENT RESOURCES : Posting of circular
PU
05:00aOSLO BØRS VPS : – Quotes – Sold Out State
PU
05:00aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Interest Payment Date
PU
05:00aSRT MARINE : Webcast – Thursday 20 February 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
5RENAULT : French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group