NASDAQ : Björn Einarsson new Executive Vice President of Iceland Sales and Business management at Eimskip

Organizational changes will be made at Eimskip today. Björn Einarsson will take on the role of Executive Vice President of a new integrated division, Iceland Sales and Business Management. The following business units are part of this new division: Import and Export to and from Iceland which previously belonged to the Sales division and the freight forwarding unit TVG-Zimsen which is a subsidiary of Eimskip.

The objective of these changes is to simplify and integrate Eimskip's service offerings and brands, continue to streamline the operation as well as to increase emphasis on business origination offering a complete range of logistic services.

These changes will take effect immediately and will lead to reduction of 14 FTE's in Eimskip and TVG-Zimsen.

Management team of the new Iceland Sales and Business Management division including Björn Einarsson are; Sara Pálsdóttir leading Import to Iceland, Sigurður Orri Jónsson leading Export from Iceland and Elísa D. Björnsdóttir who takes over as Managing Director at TVG-Zimsen, the role that Björn previously held. Arndís Aradóttir leads Custom Clearance and documentation and Andrés Björnsson will lead Business Development and Cost Control.

The Company has reached an agreement with Matthías Matthíasson, who has held the position of Executive Vice President of Sales, to resign from the Company.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO:

'With these changes we are simplifying our structure and will be better equipped to further enhance service to our customers. We continue the journey of streamlining and integrating but at the same time we increase focus on business origination. As a result, we will be in an even better position to provide our customers, corporates and individuals, with good service and total transportation solutions which is based e.g. on our extensive container liners system which is the strongest in transportation to and from Iceland.'

Björn Einarsson, Executive Vice President of Iceland Sales and Business Management:

'I am excited about the opportunities the integration of the new division creates. With our experienced team, our strong brands and the solid foundation of Eimskip we will continue to provide excellent service offering the best solutions for our customers and the market.'

Björn Einarsson has worked for Eimskip and subsidiaries for 14 years e.g. as Managing Director of Eimskip in Europe located in the Netherlands and for the past few years he has been the Managing Director of TVG-Zimsen. He has extensive knowledge of Eimskip's global operations as well as the transportation sector, both towards the carrier and the freight forwarding operations. Björn, who is a proud father of five sons, holds a BA degree in Political Science from the University of Iceland and is married to Katla Guðjónsdóttir.

