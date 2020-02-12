Log in
NASDAQ : Bluestep Bank increases focus on residential mortgages and will stop offering personal loans

02/12/2020 | 02:49am EST
Bluestep Bank increases focus on residential mortgages and will stop offering personal loans 
Bluestep has decided to focus on residential mortgages and will therefore no
longer offer personal loans. The core of Bluestep's offering is already
residential mortgages and at the end of
June 2019, 94 percent of Bluestep's total lending portfolio consisted of
residential mortgages. Private unsecured loans accounted for only 6 percent of
the lending portfolio.

Existing personal loan customers will be unaffected by this decision.
However, Bluestep will not issue any new personal loans.

'Our existing personal loan customers will be unaffected and their loans will
remain in place' says Björn Lander, CEO of Bluestep.

New mortgage products and new markets

Bluestep will continue to develop both new and existing mortgage products and
services. A new specialized mortgage, suitable for people above 60
years, was recently launched. The bank is also focusing on the growing segment
of self-employed individuals and freelancers.

Bluestep will also expand outside its' existing markets of Sweden and Norway,
and during 2020 Bluestep will enter a third market. The new and clear focus on
the core mortgage business will simplify and enable more investments in the new
initiatives.

'By discontinuing the personal loan offer, we will be able to focus our
resources on our mortgage business and strengthen Bluestep's position as a
modern mortgage bank. This is a positive step for us. We are refining our
product offering, making the offer clearer while we gain market shares within
the mortgage market' says Björn Lander, CEO of Bluestep.

For further information, please get in touch with:

Louise Bergström, Head of Investor Relations

+46 73 142 74 66

Louise.bergstrom@bluestep.se

Bluestep Bank AB (publ) is publishing this information which is obliged to be
publicly available pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information
was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above at 08:45 CET on 2020-02-12

Louise BergstromHead of Investor Relationslouise.bergstrom@bluestep.se

Bluestep Bank AB (publ) is a solution-oriented lender that offers mortgages to
customers in Sweden and Norway. Bluestep focuses on understanding and helping
customers who for some reason cannot get loans from the traditional banks. In
Sweden and Norway Bluestep also offers savings accounts with attractive interest
rates. Bluestep Bank AB (publ) is a banking limited company that is under the
supervision of 'Finansinspektionen' (Swedish FSA).

Attachments:
02124098.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:48:01 UTC
