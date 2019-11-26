NASDAQ : Bulletin from annual shareholders' meeting of AcadeMedia AB (publ)

Log in
11/26/2019 | 11:03am EST
Bulletin from annual shareholders' meeting of AcadeMedia AB (publ) 
The following resolutions were passed at AcadeMedia's annual shareholders'
meeting (the 'AGM') held today, on 26 November, 2019, in Stockholm.

Election of the board of directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the nomination committee,
that the number of board members appointed by the shareholders' meeting shall be
six without deputies. Johan Andersson, Anders Bülow, Anki Bystedt, Pia
Rudengren, Silvija Seres and Håkan Sörman were re-elected as board members.
Anders Bülow was elected as chairman of the board. The AGM resolved that the
number of auditors shall be one without deputies and to re-elect
PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor, with Patrik Adolfson as
auditor in charge, which is in accordance with the audit committee's
recommendation.

Fees to board members and auditor

The AGM resolved that the fee to the members of the board of directors, for the
time until the end of the next annual shareholders' meeting, shall be paid out
in a total amount of SEK 2,573,000 (2,750,000), divided so that the chairman of
the board of directors shall receive SEK 600,000 (600,000) and the other board
members who are not employed by the group, shall receive SEK 263,000 (250,000)
each, the chairman of the audit committee shall receive SEK 158,000 (150,000)
and SEK 79,000 (75,000) for each other member of the audit committee who is not
employed by the group, SEK 65,000 (50,000) for the chairman of the remuneration
committee and SEK 33,000 (25,000) for each other member of the remuneration
committee who is not employed by the group, as well as SEK 105,000 (100,000) for
the chairman of the quality committee and SEK 53,000 (50,000) for each other
member of the quality committee who is not employed by the group. It was
resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid as per approved invoice.

Adoption of accounts, allocation of the results and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the
consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the group for
the financial year 2018/2019. In accordance with the proposal from the board of
directors, the AGM resolved that a dividend of 1.25 SEK per share shall be
distributed for the financial year 2018/2019 and that the record date for the
dividend shall be Thursday 28 November, 2019. The dividend is expected to be
paid out on Tuesday 3 December, 2019, through the agency of Euroclear Sweden AB.
Furthermore, the AGM resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from
liability.

Principles for appointing the nomination committee

The AGM approved the nomination committee's proposed principles for appointment
of the nomination committee.

Guidelines for remuneration to executive management

The AGM approved the board of directors' proposed guidelines for remuneration to
executive management.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on issues of ordinary shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors,
to authorise the board of directors to resolve on issues of ordinary shares. The
purpose is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting
scope of the board of directors. The authorisation allows the board of directors
to resolve to increase the company's share capital by issue of new ordinary
shares at one or several occasions and for the time period until the end of the
next annual shareholders' meeting, with or without deviation from the
shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions for
contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions, to the extent that it
corresponds to a dilution of not more than five percent of the number of shares
outstanding at the time of the shareholders' meeting's resolution on the
proposed authorisation.

The CEO's presentation from the AGM will be made available at
https://corporate.academedia.se/en/, where you will also find the underlying
proposals to the above resolutions and, at the latest on 10 December, 2019, the
minutes from the AGM.

For more information, please contact:
Marcus Strömberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 8 794 4200
E-mail: marcus.stromberg@academedia.se

Jennie Thingwall, Legal Counsel
Telephone: +46 76 14 111 59
E-mail: jennie.thingwall@academedia.se

About AcadeMedia
AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. Our 16 900 employees at
our more than 660 preschools, compulsary schools, upper secondary schools and
adult education have a common focus on quality and development. All 180,000
children, pupils and adult students who attend our operations for one year must
receive an education that is of such good quality that they achieve the
education's goals, as well as the conditions they need to reach their full
potential. We are Northern Europe's largest education company with operations in
Sweden, Norway and Germany. Our size creates security and provides us with the
conditions to be a long-term and stable education player that contributes to the
community building. More information about AcadeMedia is available on
www.academedia.se

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
