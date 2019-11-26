NASDAQ : Bulletin from annual shareholders' meeting of AcadeMedia AB (publ)

Bulletin from annual shareholders' meeting of AcadeMedia AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at AcadeMedia's annual shareholders' meeting (the 'AGM') held today, on 26 November, 2019, in Stockholm. Election of the board of directors and auditor The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the nomination committee, that the number of board members appointed by the shareholders' meeting shall be six without deputies. Johan Andersson, Anders Bülow, Anki Bystedt, Pia Rudengren, Silvija Seres and Håkan Sörman were re-elected as board members. Anders Bülow was elected as chairman of the board. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one without deputies and to re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor, with Patrik Adolfson as auditor in charge, which is in accordance with the audit committee's recommendation. Fees to board members and auditor The AGM resolved that the fee to the members of the board of directors, for the time until the end of the next annual shareholders' meeting, shall be paid out in a total amount of SEK 2,573,000 (2,750,000), divided so that the chairman of the board of directors shall receive SEK 600,000 (600,000) and the other board members who are not employed by the group, shall receive SEK 263,000 (250,000) each, the chairman of the audit committee shall receive SEK 158,000 (150,000) and SEK 79,000 (75,000) for each other member of the audit committee who is not employed by the group, SEK 65,000 (50,000) for the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 33,000 (25,000) for each other member of the remuneration committee who is not employed by the group, as well as SEK 105,000 (100,000) for the chairman of the quality committee and SEK 53,000 (50,000) for each other member of the quality committee who is not employed by the group. It was resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid as per approved invoice. Adoption of accounts, allocation of the results and discharge from liability The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the group for the financial year 2018/2019. In accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, the AGM resolved that a dividend of 1.25 SEK per share shall be distributed for the financial year 2018/2019 and that the record date for the dividend shall be Thursday 28 November, 2019. The dividend is expected to be paid out on Tuesday 3 December, 2019, through the agency of Euroclear Sweden AB. Furthermore, the AGM resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability. Principles for appointing the nomination committee The AGM approved the nomination committee's proposed principles for appointment of the nomination committee. Guidelines for remuneration to executive management The AGM approved the board of directors' proposed guidelines for remuneration to executive management. Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on issues of ordinary shares The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to authorise the board of directors to resolve on issues of ordinary shares. The purpose is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting scope of the board of directors. The authorisation allows the board of directors to resolve to increase the company's share capital by issue of new ordinary shares at one or several occasions and for the time period until the end of the next annual shareholders' meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions, to the extent that it corresponds to a dilution of not more than five percent of the number of shares outstanding at the time of the shareholders' meeting's resolution on the proposed authorisation. The CEO's presentation from the AGM will be made available at https://corporate.academedia.se/en/, where you will also find the underlying proposals to the above resolutions and, at the latest on 10 December, 2019, the minutes from the AGM. For more information, please contact: Marcus Strömberg, CEO Telephone: +46 8 794 4200 E-mail: marcus.stromberg@academedia.se Jennie Thingwall, Legal Counsel Telephone: +46 76 14 111 59 E-mail: jennie.thingwall@academedia.se About AcadeMedia AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. Our 16 900 employees at our more than 660 preschools, compulsary schools, upper secondary schools and adult education have a common focus on quality and development. All 180,000 children, pupils and adult students who attend our operations for one year must receive an education that is of such good quality that they achieve the education's goals, as well as the conditions they need to reach their full potential. We are Northern Europe's largest education company with operations in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Our size creates security and provides us with the conditions to be a long-term and stable education player that contributes to the community building. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se

Attachments:

11252304.pdf



