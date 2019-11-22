Log in
NASDAQ : Bulletin on the Revision of GDP Data in 2018

11/22/2019 | 02:18am EST

National Bureau of Statistics of China

November 22, 2019

According to the accounting system of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the results of the Fourth National Economic Census, the National Bureau of Statistics revised the preliminary accounting of GDP in 2018. The main results are as follows:

In 2018, the GDP was 91,928.1 billion yuan, an increase of 1,897.2 billion yuan or 2.1 percent compared with the preliminary accounting. The revised added value of the primary industry is 6,474.5 billion yuan, accounting for 7.0 percent; that of the secondary industry is 36,483.5 billion yuan, accounting for 39.7 percent; that of the tertiary industry is 48,970.1 billion yuan, accounting for 53.3 percent.

Comparison Table of Revised Data of GDP and Preliminary Accounting Data in 2018

Total at Current Price (100 million yuan )

Composition (%)

Revision Data

Preliminary Accounting Data

Revision Data

Preliminary Accounting Data

Gross Domestic Products

919281

900309

100.0

100.0

Primary Industry

64745

64734

7.0

7.2

Secondary Industry

364835

366001

39.7

40.7

Tertiary Industry

489701

469575

53.3

52.2

Note: Due to error generated from rounding off of numerical value, among the total GDP and its data composition, some data is not equal to the sum of all industries, and no mechanical adjustment is made for that.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:16:07 UTC
