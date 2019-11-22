NASDAQ : Bulletin on the Revision of GDP Data in 2018

National Bureau of Statistics of China

November 22, 2019

According to the accounting system of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the results of the Fourth National Economic Census, the National Bureau of Statistics revised the preliminary accounting of GDP in 2018. The main results are as follows:

In 2018, the GDP was 91,928.1 billion yuan, an increase of 1,897.2 billion yuan or 2.1 percent compared with the preliminary accounting. The revised added value of the primary industry is 6,474.5 billion yuan, accounting for 7.0 percent; that of the secondary industry is 36,483.5 billion yuan, accounting for 39.7 percent; that of the tertiary industry is 48,970.1 billion yuan, accounting for 53.3 percent.

Comparison Table of Revised Data of GDP and Preliminary Accounting Data in 2018