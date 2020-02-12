NASDAQ : Camurus Full year report 2019

Camurus Full year report 2019
'This was a pivotal year for Camurus and we are looking forward to a 2020 with
strong growth and a positive news flow'
Business highlights fourth quarter 2019
· Total revenues of SEK 35.0 M (7.8) in Q4 and SEK 105.6 M (49.3) for the full
year
· Product sales were SEK 30.3 M (4.8) in Q4 and SEK 72.1 M (11.3) for the full
year
· Product sales increased by 55 percent compared to the previous quarter
· Net cash position 31 December MSEK 358.7 (134.4)
· FDA granted Citizen Petition revoking the Orphan Designation for Sublocade™,
allowing Brixadi™ to be available on the US market from 1 December 2020
· Distribution agreement signed with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for Buvidal® in
12 countries in the MENA region
· Announcement of topline DEBUT study results showing superior patient global
satisfaction with Buvidal® compared to standard of care with sublingual
buprenorphine
· Market authorization application submitted to health authority in New
Zealand
· Completion of directed share issue with SEK 300 million in proceeds for
market preparations for CAM2038 in chronic pain and performance of Phase 3 study
of CAM2029 in NET
· Clinical data for Buvidal presented at Lisbon Addiction, Oct 23-25, Lisbon,
Portugal and AAAP (American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry) Dec 5-8, San Diego,
California
Financial summary fourth quarter 2019
· Net Revenue MSEK 35.0 (7.8)
- whereof product sales MSEK 30.3 (5.1)
· Operating result MSEK -88.4 (-103.2)
· Result for the period MSEK -71.9 (-87.1)
· Earnings per share SEK -1.47 (-2.11), before and after dilution
· Cash position MSEK 358.7 (134.4)
Financial summary full year 2019
· Net Revenue MSEK 105.5 (49.3)
- whereof product sales MSEK 72.1 (11.3)
· Operating result MSEK -360.0 (-287.2)
· Result for the period MSEK -289.9 (-234.7)
· Earnings per share SEK -6.23 (-5.77), before and after dilution
· Cash position MSEK 358.7 (134.4)
Financial outlook 2020
· Net revenues are expected to be in the range of MSEK 290 - 330 (excl
possible milestone payments relating to Brixadi™) whereof product sales of MSEK
240 - 280
· Full year OPEX is expected to be in the range of MSEK 570 - 610
CEO comments
The successful launch of Buvidal[®] in first wave markets in the EU and
Australia continued during the fourth quarter, delivering strong double-digit
sales growth. The very positive feedback received from patients was reflected in
topline results from the DEBUT clinical study, which demonstrated superior
patient reported outcomes with Buvidal compared to buprenorphine standard of
care. In the US, the FDA approved a Citizen Petition which enables Brixadi™ to
enter the market from 1 December 2020. Finally, we took important steps to
advance our pipeline of innovative therapies and raised SEK 300 million for
Phase 3 development in neuroendocrine tumors and premarketing activities in
chronic pain.
Growing Buvidal sales
During the quarter, we saw a continued robust growth of Buvidal sales in the
first wave launch markets in the EU and Australia. Product sales grew by 55%
compared to the previous quarter to SEK 30.3 million. Full year product sales
were SEK 72.1 million, meeting our 2019 guidance, although at the lower end due
to unforeseen external delays in legislation changes and market access
processes. Total revenues were SEK 35.0 million for the quarter and SEK 105.6
million for the year.
We are pleased with our first year as a commercial stage pharmaceutical company
with an own marketing and sales organization. Buvidal was launched in seven
countries and the feedback from patients and healthcare professionals have
throughout been very positive, which is an important source of inspiration for
all of us working at Camurus. In Finland, our first launch market, Buvidal is
already the market leader with a 45% year-end share of buprenorphine patients,
and 30% of all medication assisted treatment (MAT) patients. After receiving
pricing and reimbursement, similar rapid growth was seen in Norway and
Australia, while sales in other markets developed at more modest rates but are
gaining momentum access limitations and other momentary hurdles are being
addressed. At the end of the year around 4,000 patients were in treatment with
Buvidal - a 60% increase compared to the end of the third quarter. In 2020, we
anticipate Buvidal sales in the range of SEK 240-280 million.
During the fourth quarter we entered a strategic partnership with NewBridge
Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of Buvidal across 12 countries in the
Middle East and North Africa (MENA). NewBridge has a strong presence in the
region, with local and regional regulatory and medical expertise, an established
marketing and sales organization, and a broad pharmaceuticals portfolio in
neurology, immunology, and oncology. We look forward to a rewarding
collaboration to make Buvidal available to the many patients living with opioid
dependence in MENA.
Superior treatment outcomes in DEBUT study
Positive results from the DEBUT clinical study, assessing treatment with Buvidal
versus daily sublingual buprenorphine in 120 Australian patients with opioid
dependence, were announced during the fourth quarter. This is to our knowledge
the first randomized, controlled trial comparing patient reported outcomes
(PROs) between a long-acting buprenorphine injection and standard of care in a
head-to-head study. Buvidal met the primary endpoint and demonstrated superior
patient satisfaction and significant improvements in treatment burden, quality
of life and other secondary endpoints compared to standard of care. This is in
agreement with earlier published results from our Phase 3 long-term safety study
and the positive anecdotal feedback from patients and physicians using Buvidal
in real life clinical settings.
In parallel, the core part of the UNLOCT study, comparing weekly and monthly
Buvidal to oral methadone in seven prisons in New South Wales, Australia, was
completed. Positive preliminary results were presented at the Lisbon Addiction
Conference in October 2019 alongside oral and plenary presentations and
workshops about Buvidal in the outpatient setting. During 2020 we will continue
our high activity at international conferences and publication of new study data
for Buvidal in leading scientific journals.
Final approval and launch of Brixadi
The FDA's decision on 6 November 2019 to grant Braeburn's Citizen Petition and
revoke the orphan designation for Sublocade™ removed the risk of any further
exclusivity barriers and Brixadi is now on track for final NDA approval and
launch in December 2020, with the possibility of an early launch of the weekly
product. The market potential for Brixadi is very significant: with more than 2
million people diagnosed with opioid use disorder and about 1 million patients
in MAT in the US, we estimate the US market potential for Brixadi to be
approximately USD 600-1,200 million based on a 5-10% market share of
buprenorphine patients.
Market authorization application and phase 3 studies
During the quarter preparations continued for the planned submission of an EU
market authorization application in the second or third quarter of 2020 for
CAM2038 for the treatment of chronic pain, with an anticipated approval in 2021.
CAM2038 has a strong and competitive product profile and meets an important
medical need for patients with chronic pain whose current treatment options are
often limited to daily medication with strong opioids. We are currently
conducting detailed market analysis to optimize product positioning and market
access in our key markets. We estimate significant potential for CAM2038 in
segments of the pain market, at the same magnitude as Buvidal for the treatment
of opioid dependence.
During 2019 we started two global Phase 3 studies of our long-acting octreotide
depot, CAM2029, for the treatment of acromegaly. The studies will in total
include approximately 140 patients across 60 specialist clinics in the US and
Europe and are expected to be fully recruited in 2020 with results in 2021. In
parallel to these studies, where the investigational drug is administered as a
prefilled syringe, we are developing an autoinjector to further simplify and
enhance patient self-administration. A pharmacokinetic bridging study is planned
to start during the year. Following the successful directed share issue in
December 2019, we are also preparing for the start of the pivotal study program
for CAM2029 in neuroendocrine tumors as well as in an additional indication
where third-party assessments have confirmed the attractiveness and market
potential of the CAM2029 product profile, which addresses significant unmet
medical needs.
Early stage pipeline and partnerships
During the fourth quarter we submitted a clinical trial application for a Phase
2a study of our treprostinil weekly depot, CAM2043, in patients with Reynaud's
phenomenon; a rare and serious condition characterized by episodes of pallor
followed by cyanosis of fingers or toes, which can be very painful and cause
digital ulcers and dry necrosis. The clinical trial application was granted in
January 2020 and the study is expected to start during the second quarter of
2020. In parallel, a Phase 2 study of CAM2043 for treatment of pulmonary
arterial hypertension is being planned.
In the collaboration with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, a weekly setmelanotide depot,
CAM4072, for the treatment of genetic obesity disorders is being developed. A
Phase 2 study is currently ongoing with more than 70 patients with obesity
recruited to date. Results from the study, which is designed to evaluate the
pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of CAM4072 after 3 months
treatment, are expected in 2020. In parallel, manufacturing preparations for the
start of the pivotal study program are ongoing.
In our new collaboration with Ra Pharmaceuticals on the development of a long
-acting zilucoplan, preparations are ongoing for the start of clinical
development during 2020. During the quarter, it was announced that the Belgian
pharmaceutical company UCB has bid to acquire Ra. The acquisition is expected to
be approved during the first quarter of 2020.
Strong fourth quarter lays the foundation for a successful 2020
Our achievements during the fourth quarter, including strong sales growth for
Buvidal, improved access for patients, and preparations for launch in new
markets, lay the foundation for a successful 2020. Our strategy for Buvidal
focuses on increasing our market share, expanding sales to second and third wave
markets, and establishing Buvidal as the evidence-based standard of care for the
treatment of opioid dependence. In addition to developments on our own markets,
we are looking forward to Brixadi becoming available to US patients as well as
Buvidal approvals and launches on new markets in e.g. the MENA region. This
quarter we also completed a directed share issue, raising SEK 300 million to
secure further investments in our late-stage pipeline projects, including
chronic pain and neuroendocrine tumors, as well as prioritized early stage
projects. I would like to thank existing and new shareholders for your support
during 2019 and our growing number of dedicated co-workers at Camurus. This was
a pivotal year for Camurus and we are looking forward to a new year with strong
growth and a positive news flow
Fredrik Tiberg
President and CEO
