NASDAQ : Catella AB – Year-end Report 2019

Catella AB - Year-end Report 2019
Total income increased by SEK 63 M in the fourth quarter year-on-year, driven by
Property Investment Management and principal investments. Operating profit/loss
was SEK 122 M in the quarter, corresponding to an increase of 102% year-on-year,
attributable to Property Investment Management and Corporate Finance. Assets
under management in Property Investment Management continued to increase
sharply, with mainly organic growth derived from new units and products, in line
with our strategy.
October-December 2019
· Total income SEK 761 M (698)
· Net sales SEK 722 M (686)
· Operating profit/loss SEK 122 M (60)
· Profit/loss before tax SEK 113 M (62)
· Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 72 M (23)
· Profit/loss for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK -7 M (-142)
· Profit/loss for the period SEK 65 M (-119), of which SEK 47 M (-133)
attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
· Earnings per share* SEK 0.55 (-1.58)
January-December 2019
· Total income SEK 2,420 M (2,216)
· Net sales SEK 2,353 M (2,159)
· Operating profit/loss SEK 422 M (352)
· Profit/loss before tax SEK 284 M (337), of which SEK -85 M attributable to
impairment of loan portfolio
· Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 148 M (210)
· Profit/loss for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK 45 M (-238)
· Profit for the period SEK 193 M (-28), of which SEK 113 M (-112)
attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
· Earnings per share* SEK 1.31 (-1.33)
· Equity* SEK 1,522 M (1,442)
· Equity per share* SEK 17.64 (17.14)
· Assets under management SEK 171.3 Bn (186.2)
· Variable earnings** in Systematic Funds totalled SEK 32 M at the end of the
period.
· The Board intends to propose a dividend payment of SEK 80 M, the maximum
permissible amount under the bond terms, which corresponds to approximately SEK
0.90 per Class A and B share, to shareholders for the financial year 2019.
Invitation to presentation of the Year-End Report
Catella will be presenting the Year-End Report and answering questions in a
teleconference today 21 February 2020 at 9 a.m. CET. The presentation will be in
English and will be made by Catella's CEO and President Knut Pedersen and CFO
Marcus Holmstrand. To participate in the teleconference, go to www.catella.com
or call +46 (0)8 505 58 352.
* Attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company. Includes disposal group
held for sale.
** Variable earnings calculated on Systematic Macros' performance-based
management fee. In order for the performance-based management fee to be settled
at year end, and recognized for profit/loss, returns must be higher than
comparative indices and the most recent level settled (High watermark).
For more information, please contact:
Marcus Holmstrand, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 463 32 52
Email: marcus.holmstrand@catella.se
Niklas Bommelin, IR
Telephone: +46 8 463 34 26
Email: niklas.bommelin@catella.se
This is information that Catella AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to
the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication,
through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 CET on 21
February 2020.
About Catella: Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and
advisory and fund management, with operations in 15 countries. The group manages
assets of SEK 170 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap
segment. Read more at catella.com. (http://www.catella.com/)
