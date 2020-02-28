NASDAQ : Cembrit Group A/S unaudited Interim quarterly report Q4 2019, time for publication

Cembrit Group A/S unaudited Interim quarterly report Q4 2019, time for publication



The 2019 unaudited Interim quarterly report Q4 2019 for Cembrit Group A/S will be published Friday, February 28, 2020. The report will be published at 16.00 CET on the company homepage

indicated below.



https://www.cembrit.com/about/finance/downloads/



For further information, please contact: Karsten Riis Andersen, +45 99 37 22 22



