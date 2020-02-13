NASDAQ : Chairman of BankNordik has decided not stand up for re-election at the upcoming general meeting

Chairman of BankNordik has decided not stand up for re-election at the upcoming general meeting
13.2.2020 09:00:01 CET | BankNordik | Changes board/management/auditors
Announcement no. 2/2020
After five years as chairman of the Board of Directors of BankNordik Stine Bosse
has decided not to stand up for re-election at the bank's upcoming general
meeting on March 26, 2020.
'I my period as chairman of the Board of Directors BankNordik has gone through a
challenging and exciting development journey with the main purpose to deliver
improved results to all stakeholders. In spite of challenging market conditions
setting exigencies to the bank's adaptability and alteration capabilities, the
bank has managed to deliver continuously improved operating results and paid out
attractive dividends to the shareholders, taking necessary cautiousness to the
heavier capital demands imposed on the bank in the period.
The overall customer satisfaction for the bank´s customers in all geografical
markets - Faroe Islands, Denmark and Greenland - has improved compared to when I
joined the Board of Directors. Furthermore the staff-satisfaction has improved
significantly. The improved customer and staff satiscation is a result of a
long-term determined and dedicated effort managed by the bank's competent
executive board, appointed within my first year as chairman.
I have now decided that the upcoming general meeting is the right moment to
resign as chairman of BankNordik and turn my focus in other directions. All the
best wishes to the bank and all it's proactive, competent and engaged staff,
said Stine Bosse.
For additional information, please contact:
CEO's Office tel. (+298) 230 435
BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands
and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more
than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 17.7bn and 360 employees.
The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory
Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:10 UTC