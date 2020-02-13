NASDAQ : Chairman of BankNordik has decided not stand up for re-election at the upcoming general meeting

Chairman of BankNordik has decided not stand up for re-election at the upcoming general meeting

13.2.2020 09:00:01 CET | BankNordik | Changes board/management/auditors Announcement no. 2/2020 After five years as chairman of the Board of Directors of BankNordik Stine Bosse has decided not to stand up for re-election at the bank's upcoming general meeting on March 26, 2020. 'I my period as chairman of the Board of Directors BankNordik has gone through a challenging and exciting development journey with the main purpose to deliver improved results to all stakeholders. In spite of challenging market conditions setting exigencies to the bank's adaptability and alteration capabilities, the bank has managed to deliver continuously improved operating results and paid out attractive dividends to the shareholders, taking necessary cautiousness to the heavier capital demands imposed on the bank in the period. The overall customer satisfaction for the bank´s customers in all geografical markets - Faroe Islands, Denmark and Greenland - has improved compared to when I joined the Board of Directors. Furthermore the staff-satisfaction has improved significantly. The improved customer and staff satiscation is a result of a long-term determined and dedicated effort managed by the bank's competent executive board, appointed within my first year as chairman. I have now decided that the upcoming general meeting is the right moment to resign as chairman of BankNordik and turn my focus in other directions. All the best wishes to the bank and all it's proactive, competent and engaged staff, said Stine Bosse. For additional information, please contact: CEO's Office tel. (+298) 230 435 BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 17.7bn and 360 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.