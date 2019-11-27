Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST
Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team 
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 27, 2019 at 08:00 EET

Ahlstrom-Munksjö strengthens long term strategy development by extending the
Group Executive Management Team. The change enhances the innovation and
sustainability focus of strategy development and implementation.

Anna Bergquist has been appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy,
Sustainability and Innovation, and a member of the Group Executive Management
Team as of 1.1.2020. She will report to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO. Anna
is currently Vice President of the Insulation business unit.

Tarja Takko has been appointed Executive Vice President, People and Safety, and
member of the Group Executive Management Team as of 1.1.2020. She will continue
to report to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO. Tarja is currently acting
Executive Vice President, People and Safety, and Vice President Talent and
Development, Group HR.

Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, welcomes Tarja and Anna
to the Group Executive Management Team: 'I'm very pleased to have Tarja in the
Executive Management Team as she brings solid leadership for our most important
success factor - our knowledgeable and engaged people. I am equally excited to
welcome Anna to the Executive Management Team to lead and support Group strategy
development. Our mission is sustainable and innovative fiber-based solutions.
Sustainability and innovation are key priorities for us and important drivers in
all our businesses. They are integrated into our strategy and provide many
opportunities for us as a supplier of fiber-based smart solutions.'

For further information, please contact:

Hans Sohlström, President and CEO, +358 10 888 2520
Johan Lindh, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, + 358 10 888
4994

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief
Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying
innovative and sustainable solutions to customers worldwide. Our offerings
include decor paper, filter media, release liners, abrasive backings, nonwovens,
electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, food packaging and labeling,
tape, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics. Combined annual net
sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö
share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom
-munksjo.com.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aALIPAY : 's Xiang Hu Bao Online Mutual Aid Platform Attracts 100 Million Participants in One Year
BU
01:28aNORDSON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01:28aChina's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
01:28aDESCRIPTION : Current report filing
PU
01:28aHP : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
01:28aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced
PU
01:23aJAPAN EXCHANGE : New Loans and Interest Rate Swaps
PU
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Names Nonexecutive Chairman for Spanish Unit
DJ
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Finnish Industrial Confidence Stable
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled on Year
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group