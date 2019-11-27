NASDAQ : Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team

Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 27, 2019 at 08:00 EET Ahlstrom-Munksjö strengthens long term strategy development by extending the Group Executive Management Team. The change enhances the innovation and sustainability focus of strategy development and implementation. Anna Bergquist has been appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy, Sustainability and Innovation, and a member of the Group Executive Management Team as of 1.1.2020. She will report to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO. Anna is currently Vice President of the Insulation business unit. Tarja Takko has been appointed Executive Vice President, People and Safety, and member of the Group Executive Management Team as of 1.1.2020. She will continue to report to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO. Tarja is currently acting Executive Vice President, People and Safety, and Vice President Talent and Development, Group HR. Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, welcomes Tarja and Anna to the Group Executive Management Team: 'I'm very pleased to have Tarja in the Executive Management Team as she brings solid leadership for our most important success factor - our knowledgeable and engaged people. I am equally excited to welcome Anna to the Executive Management Team to lead and support Group strategy development. Our mission is sustainable and innovative fiber-based solutions. Sustainability and innovation are key priorities for us and important drivers in all our businesses. They are integrated into our strategy and provide many opportunities for us as a supplier of fiber-based smart solutions.' For further information, please contact: Hans Sohlström, President and CEO, +358 10 888 2520 Johan Lindh, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, + 358 10 888 4994 Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to customers worldwide. Our offerings include decor paper, filter media, release liners, abrasive backings, nonwovens, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, food packaging and labeling, tape, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics. Combined annual net sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom -munksjo.com.