NASDAQ : Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team

Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 27, 2019 at 08:00 EET
Ahlstrom-Munksjö strengthens long term strategy development by extending the
Group Executive Management Team. The change enhances the innovation and
sustainability focus of strategy development and implementation.
Anna Bergquist has been appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy,
Sustainability and Innovation, and a member of the Group Executive Management
Team as of 1.1.2020. She will report to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO. Anna
is currently Vice President of the Insulation business unit.
Tarja Takko has been appointed Executive Vice President, People and Safety, and
member of the Group Executive Management Team as of 1.1.2020. She will continue
to report to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO. Tarja is currently acting
Executive Vice President, People and Safety, and Vice President Talent and
Development, Group HR.
Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, welcomes Tarja and Anna
to the Group Executive Management Team: 'I'm very pleased to have Tarja in the
Executive Management Team as she brings solid leadership for our most important
success factor - our knowledgeable and engaged people. I am equally excited to
welcome Anna to the Executive Management Team to lead and support Group strategy
development. Our mission is sustainable and innovative fiber-based solutions.
Sustainability and innovation are key priorities for us and important drivers in
all our businesses. They are integrated into our strategy and provide many
opportunities for us as a supplier of fiber-based smart solutions.'
For further information, please contact:
Hans Sohlström, President and CEO, +358 10 888 2520
Johan Lindh, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, + 358 10 888
4994
Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief
Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying
innovative and sustainable solutions to customers worldwide. Our offerings
include decor paper, filter media, release liners, abrasive backings, nonwovens,
electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, food packaging and labeling,
tape, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics. Combined annual net
sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö
share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom
-munksjo.com.
