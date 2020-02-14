NASDAQ : Changes to Delete Group Oyj's financial reporting schedule in 2020

Log in
02/14/2020 | 09:20am EST
Changes to Delete Group Oyj's financial reporting schedule in 2020 
DELETE GROUP OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 February 2020 at 16:15 EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR
DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Delete Group Oyj will publish its 2019 fourth quarter Financial Statements
bulletin and Financial Statements on 25 February 2020 (previously 28 February
2020).

DELETE GROUP OYJ

Further information:

Ville Mannola, CFO

tel. +358 400 357 767
e-mail: ville.mannola@delete.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media

www.deletegroup.fi/en/

DELETE GROUP IN BRIEF

Delete Group is a leading environmental full-service provider in the Nordics.
The Group offers specialist competences and specialised equipment through three
business areas: Industrial Cleaning, Demolition Services and Recycling Services.
Delete was formed in 2010 through the combination of Toivonen Yhtiöt and Tehoc
and was acquired by private equity investor Axcel in 2013. Since 2011, Delete
has made over 34 acquisitions within the industrial cleaning and demolition
segments.

The Group is headquartered in Helsinki and employs approximately 1,000
professionals at over 34 locations in Finland and Sweden.

Attachments:
02146841.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:20:07 UTC
