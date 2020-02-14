NASDAQ : Changes to Delete Group Oyj's financial reporting schedule in 2020

Changes to Delete Group Oyj's financial reporting schedule in 2020

DELETE GROUP OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 February 2020 at 16:15 EET NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Delete Group Oyj will publish its 2019 fourth quarter Financial Statements bulletin and Financial Statements on 25 February 2020 (previously 28 February 2020). DELETE GROUP OYJ Further information: Ville Mannola, CFO tel. +358 400 357 767 e-mail: ville.mannola@delete.fi DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main media www.deletegroup.fi/en/ DELETE GROUP IN BRIEF Delete Group is a leading environmental full-service provider in the Nordics. The Group offers specialist competences and specialised equipment through three business areas: Industrial Cleaning, Demolition Services and Recycling Services. Delete was formed in 2010 through the combination of Toivonen Yhtiöt and Tehoc and was acquired by private equity investor Axcel in 2013. Since 2011, Delete has made over 34 acquisitions within the industrial cleaning and demolition segments. The Group is headquartered in Helsinki and employs approximately 1,000 professionals at over 34 locations in Finland and Sweden.

Attachments:

02146841.pdf



