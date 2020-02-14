NASDAQ : Changes to Delete Group Oyj's financial reporting schedule in 2020

Changes to Delete Group Oyj's financial reporting schedule in 2020
DELETE GROUP OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 February 2020 at 16:15 EET
Delete Group Oyj will publish its 2019 fourth quarter Financial Statements
bulletin and Financial Statements on 25 February 2020 (previously 28 February
2020).
DELETE GROUP OYJ
Further information:
Ville Mannola, CFO
tel. +358 400 357 767
e-mail: ville.mannola@delete.fi
DELETE GROUP IN BRIEF
Delete Group is a leading environmental full-service provider in the Nordics.
The Group offers specialist competences and specialised equipment through three
business areas: Industrial Cleaning, Demolition Services and Recycling Services.
Delete was formed in 2010 through the combination of Toivonen Yhtiöt and Tehoc
and was acquired by private equity investor Axcel in 2013. Since 2011, Delete
has made over 34 acquisitions within the industrial cleaning and demolition
segments.
The Group is headquartered in Helsinki and employs approximately 1,000
professionals at over 34 locations in Finland and Sweden.
