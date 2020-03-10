NASDAQ : Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) completes acquisition of a property portfolio of supermarkets from Coop

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) completes acquisition of a property portfolio of supermarkets from Coop

CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB (PUBL) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY PORTFOLIO OF SUPERMARKETS FROM COOP Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) ('Cibus' or the 'Company') has today completed the earlier announced acquisition of a property portfolio with 111 supermarkets from Coop with a property value of approximately SEK 1,900 million. The acquisition is Cibus first acquisition in Sweden. The properties are located in southern and central Sweden and are rented out with new ten-year triple net agreements with Coop as the tenant. As a part of the acquisition the Company has, as earlier announced, completed a directed share issue of 6 220 000 new shares with deviation from the shareholders pre-emption rights to a number of Swedish and international investors by way of an accelerated book building procedure. Through the directed share issue Cibus raised approximately SEK 886 million. For additional information, please contact: Sverker Källgården, CEO sverker.kallgarden@cibusnordic.com mailto:sverker.kallgarden@cibusnordic.com +46 761 444 888 The following documents can be retrieved from beQuoted Cibus Pressrelease ENG.pdf-http://www.bequoted.com/beQPress/download.asp?Id=28420 About Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. The Companys business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high quality properties in the Nordics with daily goods store chains as anchor tenants. The Company currently owns approximately 250 properties in Finland and Sweden. The main tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop and S-Group. FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399 info@fnca.se mailto:info@fnca.se , is appointed Certified Adviser.

