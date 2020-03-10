Log in
NASDAQ : Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) completes acquisition of a property portfolio of supermarkets from Coop

03/10/2020 | 09:39am EDT
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) completes acquisition of a property portfolio of supermarkets from Coop 
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB (PUBL) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY
PORTFOLIO OF SUPERMARKETS FROM COOP 

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) ('Cibus' or the 'Company') has today
completed the earlier announced acquisition of a property portfolio with 111
supermarkets from Coop with a property value of approximately SEK 1,900
million. The acquisition is Cibus first acquisition in Sweden. The properties
are located in southern and central Sweden and are rented out with new ten-year
triple net agreements with Coop as the tenant. 

As a part of the acquisition the Company has, as earlier announced, completed a
directed share issue of 6 220 000 new shares with deviation from the
shareholders pre-emption rights to a number of Swedish and international
investors by way of an accelerated book building procedure. Through the
directed share issue Cibus raised approximately SEK 886 million. 

For additional information, please contact:

Sverker Källgården, CEO

sverker.kallgarden@cibusnordic.com mailto:sverker.kallgarden@cibusnordic.com
+46 761 444 888

The following documents can be retrieved from beQuoted
Cibus Pressrelease
ENG.pdf-http://www.bequoted.com/beQPress/download.asp?Id=28420 

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market in Stockholm. The Companys business idea is to acquire, develop and
manage high quality properties in the Nordics with daily goods store chains as
anchor tenants. The Company currently owns approximately 250 properties in
Finland and Sweden. The main tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop and S-Group.
FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399 info@fnca.se mailto:info@fnca.se , is
appointed Certified Adviser.

Attachments:
Cibus Pressrelease ENG.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 13:38:12 UTC
