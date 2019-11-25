NASDAQ : Company Announcement No. 116, 2019 – Debtor composition in Nordea Kredit (CK 92)

Company Announcement No. 116, 2019 - Debtor composition in Nordea Kredit (CK 92)
Monthly information on debtor composition in Nordea Kredit published in order to
comply with the Transparency Directive's disclosure requirements.
Nordea Kredit hereby publishes monthly data on debtor composition of all
callable bond series. The information is subject to disclosure requirements in
the Securities Trading Act § 27a section 1.
The information is also published in the usual way via the Copenhagen Stock
Exchange / OMX.
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
Bo Dam Klausen
Phone : +45 55 47 31 42
Attachments:
debmas20191122.xml
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 07:52:00 UTC