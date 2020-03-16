Log in
NASDAQ : Company Announcement No 25, 2020 - Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus

03/16/2020 | 08:32am EDT
Company Announcement No 25, 2020 - Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus 
Following the just published company announcement no. 24, 2020 which by mistake
did not include the announced prospectus supplement we hereby publish company
announcement no 25, 2020 with the said prospectus supplement attached.


Any questions can be directed to Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, phone (+45) 55 47 04
85 or Andreas Larsson (+46) 709 707555 or Maria Caneman (+46) 768 249218.


Kind regards

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

Attachments:
Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus for Nordea Kredit (1).pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 12:31:01 UTC
