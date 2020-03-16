NASDAQ : Company Announcement No 25, 2020 - Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus

Company Announcement No 25, 2020 - Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus

Following the just published company announcement no. 24, 2020 which by mistake did not include the announced prospectus supplement we hereby publish company announcement no 25, 2020 with the said prospectus supplement attached. Any questions can be directed to Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, phone (+45) 55 47 04 85 or Andreas Larsson (+46) 709 707555 or Maria Caneman (+46) 768 249218. Kind regards Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

Attachments:

Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus for Nordea Kredit (1).pdf



