NASDAQ : Company Announcement No 25, 2020 - Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus

Company Announcement No 25, 2020 - Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus
Following the just published company announcement no. 24, 2020 which by mistake
did not include the announced prospectus supplement we hereby publish company
announcement no 25, 2020 with the said prospectus supplement attached.
Any questions can be directed to Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, phone (+45) 55 47 04
85 or Andreas Larsson (+46) 709 707555 or Maria Caneman (+46) 768 249218.
Kind regards
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
Attachments:
Supplement no. 1 to Base Prospectus for Nordea Kredit (1).pdf
