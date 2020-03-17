NASDAQ : Company announcement no 4/2020 - February 2020 Sales price & Repurchase of bonds

Idavang A/S
Inside information
Company announcement no 4/2020 - February 2020 Sales price & Repurchase of bonds
Group sales prices development as follows
-
Q1 2017 1,24 EUR/kg live weight (Jan 1,23 EUR - Feb 1,24 EUR - Marts 1,26 EUR)
-
Q2 2017 1,41 EUR/kg live weight (Apr 1,43 EUR - May 1,41 EUR - June 1,39 EUR)
-
Q3 2017 1,30 EUR/kg live weight (July 1,32 EUR - Aug 1,30 EUR - Sept 1,29 EUR)
-
Q4 2017 1,13 EUR/kg live weight (Oct 1,17 EUR - Nov 1,12 EUR - Dec 1,11 EUR)
-
Q1 2018 1,09 EUR/kg live weight (Jan 1,07 EUR - Feb 1,08 EUR - Marts 1,12 EUR)
-
Q2 2018 1,17 EUR/kg live weight (April 1,18 EUR - May 1,15 EUR - June 1,18 EUR)
-
Q3 2018 1,19 EUR/kg live weight (July 1,19 EUR, August 1,18 EUR, September 1,19)
-
Q4 2018 1,10 EUR/kg live weight (Oct 1,11 EUR - Nov 1,12 EUR - Dec 1,07 EUR)
-
Q1 2019 1,05 EUR/kg live weight (Jan 1,01 EUR - Feb 1,03 - Marts 1,10 EUR)
-
Q2 2019 1,32 EUR/kg live weight (Apr 1,29 EUR - May 1,36 EUR - June 1,29 EUR)
-
Q3 2019 1,28 EUR/kg live weight (July 1,31 EUR and August 1,29 EUR, September 1,25)
-
Q4 2019 1,28 EUR/kg live weight (Oct 1,26 EUR - Nov 1,28 EUR - Dec 1,30 EUR)
-
Q1 2020 Jan 1,30 EUR and Feb 1,30 EUR
Repurchase of bonds
Idavang will repurchase bonds for most of the surplus liquidity from operations to lower leverage.
