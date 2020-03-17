Log in
NASDAQ : Company announcement no 4/2020 - February 2020 Sales price & Repurchase of bonds

03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT
Idavang A/S
Inside information Company announcement no 4/2020 - February 2020 Sales price & Repurchase of bonds

Group sales prices development as follows

  • Q1 2017 1,24 EUR/kg live weight (Jan 1,23 EUR - Feb 1,24 EUR - Marts 1,26 EUR)
  • Q2 2017 1,41 EUR/kg live weight (Apr 1,43 EUR - May 1,41 EUR - June 1,39 EUR)
  • Q3 2017 1,30 EUR/kg live weight (July 1,32 EUR - Aug 1,30 EUR - Sept 1,29 EUR)
  • Q4 2017 1,13 EUR/kg live weight (Oct 1,17 EUR - Nov 1,12 EUR - Dec 1,11 EUR)
  • Q1 2018 1,09 EUR/kg live weight (Jan 1,07 EUR - Feb 1,08 EUR - Marts 1,12 EUR)
  • Q2 2018 1,17 EUR/kg live weight (April 1,18 EUR - May 1,15 EUR - June 1,18 EUR)
  • Q3 2018 1,19 EUR/kg live weight (July 1,19 EUR, August 1,18 EUR, September 1,19)
  • Q4 2018 1,10 EUR/kg live weight (Oct 1,11 EUR - Nov 1,12 EUR - Dec 1,07 EUR)
  • Q1 2019 1,05 EUR/kg live weight (Jan 1,01 EUR - Feb 1,03 - Marts 1,10 EUR)
  • Q2 2019 1,32 EUR/kg live weight (Apr 1,29 EUR - May 1,36 EUR - June 1,29 EUR)
  • Q3 2019 1,28 EUR/kg live weight (July 1,31 EUR and August 1,29 EUR, September 1,25)
  • Q4 2019 1,28 EUR/kg live weight (Oct 1,26 EUR - Nov 1,28 EUR - Dec 1,30 EUR)
  • Q1 2020 Jan 1,30 EUR and Feb 1,30 EUR

Repurchase of bonds
Idavang will repurchase bonds for most of the surplus liquidity from operations to lower leverage.

Attachment

Attachments:
Company announcement no 4 2020 February Sales price and repurchase.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:32 UTC
