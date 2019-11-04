Log in
NASDAQ: DOMO INVESTOR NOTICE: Lawsuit against Domo, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO). 

Investors, who purchased shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. 

The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents which were filed in connection with the company’s initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses, that Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed, that all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Those who purchased Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108 

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

