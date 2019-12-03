Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:23am EST
NORDEN
Changes in company's own shares Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - Weekly report on share buy-back

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 21 - 3 DECEMBER 2019

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement

147,500

101.90

15,030,040
25/11/2019 8,000 107.62 860,960
26/11/2019 8,000 106.69 853,520
27/11/2019 7,000 105.17 736,190
28/11/2019 8,000 103.99 831,920
29/11/2019 10,000 103.31 1,033,100
Accumulated 188,500 102.63 19,345,730

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 188,500 at a total amount of DKK 19,345,730.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,729,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,470,533.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

Attachments

Attachments:
No 21 Weekly report on share buy-back.pdf
Appendix.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:22:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aLUXURY CARD : ™ Releases Updates to Its Mobile App
BU
05:09aTRIPADVISOR : The Michelin Guide, TripAdvisor and TheFork Launch an International Strategic Partnership
PR
05:08aMULTIFIELD INTERNATIONAL : November
PU
05:08aCAIRN ENERGY : Sangomar Field Development Update
PU
05:08aCHINA WOOD OPTIMIZATION : Voluntary announcement proposed expansion of production facilities of jiangsu ams
PU
05:08aNIXU OYJ : restructures its operations in the Netherlands support services and estimates write-downs
PU
05:08aLUFTHANSA : realigns Executive Board
PU
05:07aUNITY BANK : Organises Forum
AQ
05:07aBINDURA NICKEL : Mining Giant Lobbies Govt for Foreign Currency Retention
AQ
05:07aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Expect FID On NLNG Train-7 This Month - NNPC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Battle of the biscuits as Ferrero aims to take a bite out of..
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : to transform Finland's nationwide smart grid for better support of renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group