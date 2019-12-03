NASDAQ : Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back

NORDEN
Changes in company's own shares
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - Weekly report on share buy-back
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 21 - 3 DECEMBER 2019
On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|
Total, last announcement
|
147,500
|
101.90
|
15,030,040
|
25/11/2019
|
8,000
|
107.62
|
860,960
|
26/11/2019
|
8,000
|
106.69
|
853,520
|
27/11/2019
|
7,000
|
105.17
|
736,190
|
28/11/2019
|
8,000
|
103.99
|
831,920
|
29/11/2019
|
10,000
|
103.31
|
1,033,100
|
Accumulated
|
188,500
|
102.63
|
19,345,730
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 188,500 at a total amount of DKK 19,345,730.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,729,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,470,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
