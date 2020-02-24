Log in
NASDAQ : Data on debtor composition

02/24/2020 | 04:04am EST
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Inside information Data on debtor composition

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 24 February 2020
Announcement no. 16/2020

Data on debtor composition


Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment

Attachments:
16_DebSam202002JYK.xml

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:03:03 UTC
