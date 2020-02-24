NASDAQ : Debtor distribution data - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Debtor distribution data - Totalkredit A/S
To the Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 February 2020
Debtor distribution data
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 21 February 2020 in the attached file.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.
For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S
Attachments
Attachments:
debisamstk - 24022020.xml
Debtor distribution data - Totalkredit - 24022020.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 10:28:07 UTC