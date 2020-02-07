NASDAQ : Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2019

Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2019
Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2019
A strong close to a year of growth: October-December net sales rise by 20.8% and
operating profit improves by 111.4%
October-December 2019
· Net sales: EUR 37.7 (31.2) million, up 20.8 per cent
· EBITA operating profit EUR 3.5 (1.7) million; up 108.6%, EBITA margin 9.2%
(5.3%) of net sales
· Operating profit: EUR 3.0 (1.4) million, up 111.4 per cent, operating
margin: 8.0 (4.6) per cent of net sales
· Earnings per share: EUR 0.08 (0.04)
January-December 2019
· Net sales: EUR 131.8 (112.1) million, up 17.6 per cent
· EBITA operating profit EUR 11.0 (7.3) million; up 51.1%, EBITA margin 8.3%
(6.5%) of net sales
· Operating profit: EUR 9.6 (6.5) million, up 48.6 per cent, operating margin:
7.3 (5.8) per cent of net sales
· Earnings per share: EUR 0.27 (0.18)
· Return on investment: 13.5 (10.6) per cent
· Equity ratio: 47.2 (54.9) per cent
· Digia's Board of Directors proposes the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.10
per share (EUR 0.07 per share in 2018).
· Profit guidance for 2020: Digia's net sales will grow and operating profit
(EBITA) will improve compared to 2019.
Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures provided in parentheses refer to
the corresponding period of the previous year. Going forward, in addition to
operating profit (EBIT), Digia will also report its operating profit (EBITA),
which is operating profit before amortisation of acquisition costs. From now on,
Digia's profitability-related financial target and profit guidance will be based
on operating profit (EBITA).
Digia's new strategy and financial objectives for 2020-2022
In the strategy period 2020-2022, Digia seeks annual net sales growth exceeding
10% including organic growth and acquisitions. The target level of profitability
improvement is an EBITA margin of 10 per cent by the end of the strategy period.
Digia's new strategy for 2020-2022, Next Level, is the next logical step in the
company's growth journey. In the strategy, we place particular emphasis on the
potential of data utilisation in our customers' services and business processes.
For more information, see the stock exchange release published on 7 February
2020.
GROUP KEY FIGURES
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|EUR 1,000 |10-12/|10-12/|Change| 1-12/| 1-12/|Change %|
| | 2019| 2018| %| 2019| 2018| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Net sales |37,680|31,181|20.8 %|131,824|112,122| 17.6 %|
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Operating profit before | 3,469| 1,663| 108.6| 11,003| 7,283| 51.1 %|
|amortisation of acquisition | | | %| | | |
|costs (EBITA) | | | | | | |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|- as a % of net sales | 9.2 %| 5.3 %| | 8.3 %| 6.5 %| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Operating profit (EBIT) | 3,001| 1,419| 111.4| 9,648| 6,494| 48.6 %|
| | | | %| | | |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|- as a % of net sales | 8.0 %| 4.6 %| | 7.3 %| 5.8 %| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Result for the period | 2,236| 1,157|93.3 %| 7,090| 4,704| 50.7 %|
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|- as a % of net sales | 5.9 %| 3.7 %| | 5.4 %| 4.2 %| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
| | | | | | | |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Return on equity, % | | | | 14.0 %| 10.2 %| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Return on investment, % | | | | 13.5 %| 10.6 %| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Cash flow from operations | | | |12,294 | 3,602| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Interest-bearing net liabilities| | | | 22,616| 12,707| 78.0 %|
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Gearing, % | | | | 42.5 %| 26.6 %| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Equity ratio, % | | | | 47.2 %| 54.9 %| |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
| | | | | | | |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Number of personnel at period | | | | 1,266| 1,091| 16.0 %|
|-end | | | | | | |
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Average personnel | 1,270| 1,090|16.5 %| 1,186| 1,069| 11.0 %|
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Shareholder's equity | | | | 53,190| 47,782| 11.3 %|
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Balance sheet total | | | |114,116| 88,104| 29.5 %|
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
|Earnings per share | 0.08| 0.04|94.0 %| 0.27| 0.18| 51.3 %|
+--------------------------------+------+------+------+-------+-------+--------+
Digia has adopted IFRS 16 Leases retrospectively as from 1 January 2019;
comparative information has not been restated, but the impacts of the adoption
of IFRS 16 have been recorded as adjustments in the opening balance sheet for
2019. The effect of IFRS 16 on the lease payment obligation recognised in
Digia's balance sheet as at 1 January 2019 amounted to EUR 11.2 million. Right
-of-use assets as per IFRS 16 amounted to EUR 11.2 million on 1 January 2019 and
EUR 9.2 million on 31 December 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 has impacted, for
instance, on certain key figures calculated from the balance sheet and the cash
flow statement. IFRS 16 does not have a material impact on the operating profit
or result for the review period.
PRESIDENT & CEO TIMO LEVORANTA:
'I am pleased with the improvement in Digia's performance and profitable growth
in the 2019 fiscal year. In line with our objectives, Digia's net sales
experienced extremely vigorous growth in the last quarter, with strong growth
being seen throughout the 2019 fiscal year. At the same time, both our operating
profit and operating margin improved significantly in both the last quarter and
the entire 2019 fiscal year. These results show that we are on the right path in
implementing our strategy.
In the fourth quarter, our net sales rose to almost EUR 38 million, representing
growth of 21 per cent on the previous year. Full-year net sales totalled about
EUR 132 million, which is a year-on-year increase of 17.6 per cent. Organic
growth amounted to 8.6 per cent during the fourth quarter and 8.4 per cent
during the fiscal year. The acquisitions of Accountor Enterprise Solution Oy and
Starcut Oy also contributed to net sales growth.
Both the service and maintenance business and the project business saw good
growth. Services and maintenance accounted for about 62 per cent of full-year
net sales and the project business for about 38 per cent.
In addition to net sales growth, I am also very satisfied with the development
of our operating profit. Fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT) totalled EUR 3.0
(1.4) million and full-year operating profit EUR 9.7 (6.5) million. The
operating margin (EBIT-%) was 8.0 (4.6) per cent of total net sales for the
fourth quarter and 7.3 (5.8) per cent for the fiscal year as a whole. The long
-term, systematic development of our operations is the main reason for our
strong earnings performance. I expect that our operating profit will also
develop favourably in 2020.
Digia's overall offering has been proven to work, as all five of our service
areas increased their net sales both in the fourth quarter and during the year
as a whole. Particularly strong growth was seen in Microsoft business systems,
integrations and API (that is, application programme interfaces), and analytics.
The growing need for cloud integration and API management solutions and, in the
analytics business, knowledge-based management and data warehouse expertise was
also evident in demand. The smart utilisation of data in business is both a
strengthening trend and a key success factor for Digia.
Digital solutions have become an increasingly critical aspect of our customers'
core business. One clear indication of this is our customers' growing need for
round-the-clock (24/7) monitoring of business processes. For example, the number
of customers using Digia Iiris - which is part of our monitoring service
offering - doubled during 2019, while the number of measurement points also
increased significantly. Digia Iiris extends monitoring to cover not only
technical functionality but also processes relating to the customer experience.
Digia Iiris utilises both commercial technologies and our own product
development. This solution is used by companies such as HSL, for whom Digia Iris
provides an operational view and visibility of the monitored systems, including
24/7 fault management.
Customer experience is a decisive factor in, for example, the customer loyalty
app we provide for Stockmann; the Holiday Club and Etra webstores; and Helsinki
Regional Transport Authority's HSL app, which is one of Finland's most popular
apps.
Skilled personnel who are committed to the objectives of our customers form the
cornerstone of our operations. During 2019 the number of Digia employees rose by
175 to an average of 1,186. During the year, we encapsulated the cultural
principles that support both personal and business growth at Digia: learning,
sharing, courage and professional pride.
Digia's strength lies in its broad-ranging and profound technological expertise
combined with an encouraging and evolving workplace culture. During the fiscal
year, we continued to develop our culture and profound expertise through
training programmes and by supporting job rotation opportunities and a variety
of different ways of sharing knowledge. We also continued our Effective Manager
leadership programme, which has received excellent feedback. I was also
delighted to see that we scored our highest ever results in the Pulse survey,
which measures the smoothness of cooperation.
We believe in a world in which value is created in ecosystems through smart data
management.'
PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2020
Profit guidance for 2020: Digia's net sales will grow and operating profit
(EBITA) will improve compared to 2019.
Digia is a software and service company that helps its customers renew
themselves in the networked world. There are more than 1,200 of us working at
Digia. Our roots are in Finland and we operate with our customers in Finland and
abroad. We are building a world in which digitalisation makes a difference -
together with our customers and partners. Digia net sales were EUR 131.8 million
in 2019. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (DIGIA). digia.com
