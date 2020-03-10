Log in
NASDAQ : Etteplan's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy 2020 have been published

03/10/2020 | 09:34am EDT
Etteplan's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy 2020 have been published 
ETTEPLAN OYJ, Stock Exchange Release, March 10, 2020, AT 3.30 P.M. (EET)

Etteplan Oyj's Annual Report for 2019 has been published. The report consists of
two parts. Annual Review 2019 covers our strategy and operations. Financial
Review 2019 contains the Financial Statements and other investor information.
Both reports are attached as PDFs to this release and are also available at
https://www.etteplan.com/investors/reports-presentations both in Finnish and
English. The Annual Review 2019 will be available in print.

Etteplan has also published the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies,
which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020. The Policy sets the
principles for the remuneration of the company's governing bodies. The
Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies is availalble in Finnish and will
be published in English later. The policy is available at
https://www.etteplan.com/fi/sijoittajat/hallinnointi/yhtiokokous/varsinainen
-yhtiokokous-2020.

Etteplan's Annual General Meeting 2020 will be held in Vantaa, Finland on
Thursday April 2, 2020.

In Vantaa, March 10, 2020

Etteplan Oyj

Additional information:
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.etteplan.com

Etteplan in brief
Etteplan provides solutions for industrial
equipment (https://www.etteplan.com/services/engineering) and plant
engineering (https://www.etteplan.com/services/engineering/plant-engineering),
software (https://www.etteplan.com/services/software-and-digitalization) and
embedded solutions (https://www.etteplan.com/services/embedded-systems), and
technical documentation solutions (https://www.etteplan.com/services/product-and
-asset-information) to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing
industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our
customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product
life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in
numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.
In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company
currently has over 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands,
Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Attachments:
Etteplan_Annual_Review_2019.pdf
Etteplan_Financial_Review_2019.pdf

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 13:33:06 UTC
