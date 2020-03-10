NASDAQ : Etteplan's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy 2020 have been published

Etteplan's Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy 2020 have been published

ETTEPLAN OYJ, Stock Exchange Release, March 10, 2020, AT 3.30 P.M. (EET) Etteplan Oyj's Annual Report for 2019 has been published. The report consists of two parts. Annual Review 2019 covers our strategy and operations. Financial Review 2019 contains the Financial Statements and other investor information. Both reports are attached as PDFs to this release and are also available at https://www.etteplan.com/investors/reports-presentations both in Finnish and English. The Annual Review 2019 will be available in print. Etteplan has also published the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies, which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020. The Policy sets the principles for the remuneration of the company's governing bodies. The Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies is availalble in Finnish and will be published in English later. The policy is available at https://www.etteplan.com/fi/sijoittajat/hallinnointi/yhtiokokous/varsinainen -yhtiokokous-2020. Etteplan's Annual General Meeting 2020 will be held in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday April 2, 2020. In Vantaa, March 10, 2020 Etteplan Oyj Additional information: Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302 DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.etteplan.com Etteplan in brief Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment (https://www.etteplan.com/services/engineering) and plant engineering (https://www.etteplan.com/services/engineering/plant-engineering), software (https://www.etteplan.com/services/software-and-digitalization) and embedded solutions (https://www.etteplan.com/services/embedded-systems), and technical documentation solutions (https://www.etteplan.com/services/product-and -asset-information) to the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products, services and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products. In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company currently has over 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com

Attachments:

Etteplan_Annual_Review_2019.pdf

Etteplan_Financial_Review_2019.pdf



