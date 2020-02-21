NASDAQ : European Directories Group releases Q4 2019 and full year results

Log in
02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST
European Directories Group releases Q4 2019 and full year results 
European Directories Group announces today its 4th quarter and full year results
for the year 2019.

The detailed Financial Statements Bulletin for the period January - December
2019 of European Directories Group, European Directories Midco S.à r.l.
and European Directories BondCo S.C.A. can be found on the
website www.europeandirectories.com/investors under Financial reports.

The annual report will be made available on the website during the week of 30
March 2020.

________________________________________________________________________________
_ 
____________________________________

For further information, please contact:

Group CFO

Janne Kuisma

Tel. +31 20 408 6400

E-mail: ir@europeandirectories.com

European Directories Group is an online partner for SMEs offering local search
and lead generation with a scalable business model. The European Directories
Group operates through five main brands: Fonecta and 020202 in Finland, HEROLD
in Austria, DTG in the Netherlands and dogado in Germany. More information about
the European Directories Group can be found at www.europeandirectories.com.

The information in this announcement is required to be disclosed by European
Directories BondCo S.C.A. under the Swedish Securities Markets Act (Sw. lagen om
värdepappersmarknaden) and article 1 point 9(b) of the Luxembourg law of 11
January 2008 relating to transparency requirements for issuers of securities and
article 2 of the Grand-Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 relating to
transparency requirements for issuers of securities. This information was
released for publication at 10:00CET on 21 February 2020.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:06:04 UTC
