NASDAQ : European Directories Group releases Q4 2019 and full year results

European Directories Group releases Q4 2019 and full year results

European Directories Group announces today its 4th quarter and full year results for the year 2019. The detailed Financial Statements Bulletin for the period January - December 2019 of European Directories Group, European Directories Midco S.à r.l. and European Directories BondCo S.C.A. can be found on the website www.europeandirectories.com/investors under Financial reports. The annual report will be made available on the website during the week of 30 March 2020. ________________________________________________________________________________ _ ____________________________________ For further information, please contact: Group CFO Janne Kuisma Tel. +31 20 408 6400 E-mail: ir@europeandirectories.com European Directories Group is an online partner for SMEs offering local search and lead generation with a scalable business model. The European Directories Group operates through five main brands: Fonecta and 020202 in Finland, HEROLD in Austria, DTG in the Netherlands and dogado in Germany. More information about the European Directories Group can be found at www.europeandirectories.com. The information in this announcement is required to be disclosed by European Directories BondCo S.C.A. under the Swedish Securities Markets Act (Sw. lagen om värdepappersmarknaden) and article 1 point 9(b) of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 relating to transparency requirements for issuers of securities and article 2 of the Grand-Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 relating to transparency requirements for issuers of securities. This information was released for publication at 10:00CET on 21 February 2020.