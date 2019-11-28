Log in
NASDAQ : First meeting of the Enterprise Greece BoD, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias in attendance, approves 331 million in investment projects that create 822 new jobs (Athens, 27 November 2019)

11/28/2019 | 11:33am EST

On Wednesday, 27 November, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias in attendance, the first meeting of Enterprise Greece SA's Board of Directors took place, making a new start under the supervision of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostas Fragogiannis. During its meeting, the Board approved and forwarded to the competent Interministerial Committee on Strategic Investments (DESE) two projects that are worth a total of €331 million and are expected to create 822 new jobs.

The first project concerns the renovation of the old and partially listed industrial centre of VIOHALCO on Piraios street in Elaiona, Attica, which will be converted into a cultural, tourism, conference, medical and commercial pole. The second project concerns the construction and operation of a cluster of 13 photovoltaic parks in Central Greece, with a combined power output of 284 MW. CONSORTIUM SOLAR POWER SYSTEMS SA will implement the investment, with the participation of foreign capital, and this project was re-evaluated and approved based on new information.

Additionally, on two other projects already in the Fast Track programme, consent was given to the DESE regarding the requested amendments to urban planning and the spatial maturation process, so that licensing can go more smoothly, enabling the projects to achieve optimum business performance. One project is being undertaken by PANITA LTD, of the Constantinou group, and concerns the development of a modern shopping centre in Metamorfosi, Attica, and the other is the Metaxa hotel group's 'CAPE THOLOS LUXURY RESORT' plan, which will be carried out in the Lasithi Regional Unit and concerns the development of a tourism investment in a hotel infrastructure and holiday home complex with a total area of 1.4 million m2. The total budget for these two projects is €250 million, and their implementation is expected to create some 830 new jobs.

ENTERPRISE GREECE is seeing significantly increased interest in the creation of Strategic Investments that will have a significant impact on the economy, nationally and locally, in the renewable energy sources, tourism, industry and agrifood sectors. The Board of Directors prioritised the reorganization of Enterprise Greece based on the new law, so that, by following successful international models, it can promote imports, attract investments and improve the country's image abroad.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 16:32:04 UTC
