NASDAQ : Georg Jensen A/S today presents the interim Financial Report 2019

02/28/2020 | 12:33am EST
Georg Jensen A/S today presents the interim Financial Report 2019 
GEORG JENSEN A/S TODAY PRESENTS THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

Please click here to see the report
https://www.georgjensen.com/global/investor-relations#financial-reports 

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact person set out below, at 6.30 am CET on 28th February 2020. 

For more information please contact
Frank Sole Pedersen, Treasury Manager,
Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com mailto:Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com , +45 2490
8273 

The following documents can be retrieved from beQuoted
Georg Jensen Pressrelease
2020-02-28.pdf-http://www.bequoted.com/beQPress/download.asp?Id=28299 
Georg Jensen Year-end report
2019.pdf-http://www.bequoted.com/beQPress/download.asp?Id=28300

Attachments:
Georg Jensen Pressrelease 2020-02-28.pdf
Georg Jensen Year-end report 2019.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 05:32:00 UTC
