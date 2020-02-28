NASDAQ : Georg Jensen A/S today presents the interim Financial Report 2019

Georg Jensen A/S today presents the interim Financial Report 2019
Please click here to see the report
https://www.georgjensen.com/global/investor-relations#financial-reports
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact person set out below, at 6.30 am CET on 28th February 2020.
For more information please contact
Frank Sole Pedersen, Treasury Manager,
Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com mailto:Frank.Pedersen@georgjensen.com , +45 2490
8273
