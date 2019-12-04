Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Hand-in-Hand Initiative creates a new business model for partners to work together to end poverty and hunger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:39am EST

4 December 2019, Rome - FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu today pointed to the UN agency's new Hand-in-Hand Initiative as an innovative business model and a unique opportunity through which partners across the public, private and other sectors can work together to end poverty and hunger and build prosperity in developing countries.

The Director-General said the initiative offered a more coherent way to mobilize the resources of FAO and its partners so they could build the kind of environment required to transform systems and lives in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Qu was speaking to representatives, member states and other participants at the FAO Council side event, New Business Models of Cooperation: Hand-in-Hand and other initiatives in Rome.

He said the Hand-in-Hand Initiative would prioritize assistance in countries where the prevalence of poverty, hunger and malnutrition was high and capacities and resources were constrained.

'Hand in Hand will be owned by the Member countries,' Qu said. 'FAO is the facilitator and the promoter and then of course it will become the evaluator for recipients and donors.'

He said Hand-in-Hand aims to create 'matchmaking' - between donors and recipients to support tailor-made, targeted efforts to assist vulnerable people in the world's Least Developed Countries, as well as those affected by food crises.

Through this initiative, FAO will leverage its convening power to lead international efforts towards rural and agricultural development through a comprehensive and multilateral approach.

Hand-in-Hand will reinforce commitments between recipient and donor countries with the support of multilateral development banks, other UN agencies and key stakeholders. In so doing, and in line with the ongoing UN Development System reform, it will promote improved collective action to transform agricultural and food systems.

The success of the initiative hinges on innovation and investment that will accelerate agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty and end hunger and all forms of malnutrition. The initiative will seek to use the most sophisticated tools available, including digital technology and advanced geo-spatial modelling and analysis, to identify the best opportunities to improve the livelihoods of rural populations.

Data generated from such activities will allow development partners to make sound, scientific evidence-based decisions on how they would like to invest in countries.

Hand-in-hand will also develop a detailed monitoring and evaluation framework that sets clear targets towards 2030.

The priority is for those countries where large numbers of people are at risk of being left behind in the eradication of hunger and poverty.

The FAO Director-General has been outlining the Hand-In Hand initiative to potential partners at recent events including - one aimed at member states and one at private sector representatives - on the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in September. To date he has also presented the initiative at around 150 bilateral meetings with government officials, the private sector, civil society and academia.

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 14:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aALBERTON ACQUISITION CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:12aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Georgia governor picks political newcomer for U.S. Senate
AQ
10:12aF&G ANNOUNCES NEXT-GENERATION ACCUMULATION ANNUITY : F&G Power Accumulator™
PR
10:12aHow Manufacturers Can Avoid Sales Complexity | Read Infiniti's Latest Blog for Comprehensive Insights
BU
10:12aSurviving in China's Chemical Market | Infiniti Research Reveals Imperatives for International Chemical Companies to Grow Profitably in China
BU
10:11aPFIZER : Gavi Must Stop Giving Millions in Subsidies to Pfizer and Gsk for Pneumonia Vaccine
AQ
10:10aM&G : suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
RE
10:10aDeutsche Telekom freezes 5G deals pending Huawei ban decision
RE
10:09aALLIANCE TRUST : Gov. Reynolds releases statement on Japanese Parliament approval of U.S. Japan Trade Agreement
PU
10:09aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
4STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
5TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group