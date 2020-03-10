NASDAQ : Hartmann generated strong results in 2019

Hartmann generated strong results in 2019
In 2019, Hartmann significantly grew sales of egg and fruit packaging and lifted
both revenue and operating profit to the highest levels in the group's history.
Progress in the core business was driven by volume growth, enhanced production
efficiency and high capacity utilisation. At the same time, Hartmann
successfully grew the proportion of premium products and lifted average selling
prices in an effort to offset higher raw materials prices, which impacted our
results during the year.
In keeping with the 'Think ahead' strategy, Hartmann stepped up capital
expenditure in 2019 and commissioned new production capacity in Europe and
Argentina. Management furthermore decided to significantly expand capacity in
Europe, primarily in the UK, substantially expand the existing factory in the
USA and open a new factory in Brazil in 2020. In early 2020, Hartmann signed a
conditional agreement to acquire Indian Mohan Fibre with a view to establish a
solid platform in the large, attractive Indian market, which is characterised by
favourable demographics, a growing retail sector and an increasing production of
eggs and fruit.
* Group revenue increased to DKK 2,356 million (2018: DKK 2,207 million).
* Revenue from packaging sales increased to DKK 2,295 million (2018: DKK 2,092
million), whereas revenue from machinery and technology sales was lower as
expected at DKK 61 million (2018: DKK 115 million).
* Operating profit* increased to DKK 262 million (2018: DKK 226 million)
corresponding to a profit margin* of 11.1% (2018: 10.2%).
* Capital expenditure* increased to DKK 197 million (2018: DKK 129 million).
CEO Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil says: 'Hartmann is on a positive trajectory, and
2019 was a very good year. We boosted revenue and earnings and invested
significantly in scaling our production, enabling us to stay ahead of the
development and pursue opportunities in our growing markets.'
Guidance for 2020
Hartmann anticipates continued core business volume growth across the group's
markets in 2020. In addition, sales of machinery and technology are expected to
generate slightly higher revenue than in 2019. Consolidated revenue after
restatement for hyperinflation is expected to amount to DKK 2.4-2.6 billion,
including a moderate contribution from the Indian activities that are expected
to become a part of the group in mid-2020.
The profit margin before special items is expected to be 10-12% before
restatement for hyperinflation. Special items associated with the acquisition of
India's Mohan Fibre, to be determined after the expected completion of the
transaction, are expected to be moderate.
Investments are expected at around DKK 400 million in 2020, including the
conditional acquisition of Indian-based Mohan Fibre for DKK 119 million.
* Operating profit and profit margin are stated before special items, and
operating profit, profit margin and capital expenditure are commented before
restatement for hyperinflation.
CONTACTS
* Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil, CEO, (+45) 45 97 00 57
ABOUT BRØDRENE HARTMANN A/S
Hartmann is the world's leading manufacturer of moulded-fibre egg packaging, a
market-leading manufacturer of fruit packaging in South America and the world's
largest manufacturer of technology for the production of moulded-fibre
packaging. Founded in 1917, Hartmann's market position builds on its strong
technology know-how and extensive experience of sustainable moulded-fibre
production dating back to 1936. Hartmann sells egg and fruit packaging to
manufacturers, distributors and retail chains, which are increasingly demanding
sustainable packaging solutions and specialised marketing expertise. Our
versatile product portfolio is customised to accommodate customer and consumer
needs in each individual market. Hartmann sells machinery and technology to
manufacturers of moulded-fibre packaging in selected markets. Headquartered in
Gentofte, Denmark, Hartmann has 2,000 employees. Hartmann's production platform
consists of 12 factories in Europe, Israel and North and South America.
