NASDAQ : INVITATION TO YIT CORPORATION'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INVITATION TO YIT CORPORATION'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
YIT Corporation Stock exchange release February 7,
2020 at 08:00 a.m.
The shareholders of YIT Corporation are invited to attend the Annual General
Meeting to be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Finnish
time GMT+2) in the Siipi section of the Messukeskus Expo & Convention Centre,
located at the address Rautatieläisenkatu 3, FI-00520 Helsinki.
Check-in for those who have registered for the meeting, distribution of ballots
and serving of coffee will start at the venue at 9:00 a.m.
A. Matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting
1. Opening of the meeting
2. Election of the chairman and calling the secretary of the meeting
3. Election of the examiners of the minutes and supervisors of the counting of
votes
4. Adoption of the list of votes
5. Establishing the legality of the meeting
6. Presentation of the financial statements, the report of the Board of
Directors, the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report for
the year 2019
The President and CEO reviews the year 2019 and presents the outlook for 2020.
7. Adoption of the financial statements and the consolidated financial
statements
8. Resolution on the measures warranted by the profit shown on the adopted
balance sheet, dividend payout and decision on the record date and payment date
for dividends and authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on the extra
dividend payout.
The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 0.28 per share be paid
from the unrestricted equity. The dividend shall be paid in two instalments.
The first instalment of EUR 0.14 per share shall be paid to the shareholders who
are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy
on the dividend record date of 16 March 2020. The Board of Directors proposes
that dividend for this instalment be paid on April 7, 2020.
The second instalment of EUR 0.14 per share shall be paid in October 2020. The
second instalment of the dividend shall be paid to shareholders who are
registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on
the dividend record date, which, together with the payment date, shall be
decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for 18, September
2020. The dividend record date for the second instalment as per the current
rules of the Finnish book-entry system would be September 22, 2020 and the
dividend payment date October 6, 2020.
In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting
authorise the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, on the payment of
an extra dividend of no more than EUR 0.12 per share from the unrestricted
equity. When considering the decision, the Board of Directors takes into account
the completion of the Nordic paving and mineral aggregates businesses
transaction announced on July 4, 2019, and its conditions. If the Board of
Directors decides on the extra dividend, it shall simultaneously decide the
record and payment dates of the extra dividend. The Board of Directors proposes
that the authorisation is valid until the opening of the next Annual General
Meeting.
9. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO
from liability
10. Presentation and adoption of the remuneration policy for the Company's
governing bodies
The remuneration policy will be available on the Company's website.
11. Decision on the remuneration of the Chairman, Vice Chairman and members of
the Board of Directors and remuneration of the Nomination Board
The Nomination Board proposes that the members of the Board of Directors be paid
the following fixed annual fees for the term of office ending at the close of
the next Annual General Meeting:
- Chairman of the Board: EUR 100,000,
- Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairmen of the permanent Committees: EUR
70,000, unless the same person is Chairman of the Board or Vice Chairman of the
Board and
- members EUR 50,000.
In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that the award and payment of the
fixed annual fee be contingent on the Board members committing to purchasing
directly, based on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, YIT Corporation
shares amounting to 40% of the fixed annual fee from a regulated market (Nasdaq
Helsinki Ltd) at a price determined by public trading. The shares shall be
purchased within two weeks of the publication of the interim report for the
period January 1-March 31, 2020.
The Nomination Board further proposes that in addition to the fixed annual fee a
Board member living in Finland be paid a meeting fee of EUR 800 per meeting and
a member living elsewhere in Europe be paid EUR 2,000. It is also proposed that
EUR 800 be paid per permanent or temporary committee meeting to a committee
member living in Finland and to a committee member living elsewhere in Europe be
paid EUR 2,000. Per diems are proposed to be paid for trips in Finland and
abroad in accordance with YIT Corporation's and tax authorities' travelling
compensation regulations.
In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that the members of the Shareholders'
Nomination Board, including the expert member, be paid a meeting fee of EUR 800
per a Nomination Board meeting and the Chairman be paid EUR 1,600 per a
Nomination Board meeting
12. Decision on the number of members of the Board of Directors
The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that a Chairman, a Vice Chairman and
six (6) ordinary members be elected to the Board of Directors.
13. Election of the Chairman, Vice Chairman and members of the Board of
Directors
The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Harri-Pekka Kaukonen be re
-elected as the Chairman, Eero Heliövaara be re-elected as the Vice Chairman and
Alexander Ehrnrooth, Frank Hyldmar, Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, Kristina Pentti-von
Walzel, Barbara Topolska and Tiina Tuomela be re-elected as members for a term
ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting following their election.
All candidates have consented to being elected. All candidates are presented on
the Company's website.
14. Decision on the remuneration of the auditor
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Audit Committee that
the auditor's fees be paid according to their invoices approved by the Company.
15. Election of the auditor
The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Audit Committee that
PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants, be elected as the
Company's auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers has nominated Markku Katajisto,
Authorised Public Accountant, as the chief auditor.
16. Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of own
shares
The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorise the
Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares using
the Company's unrestricted equity under the following terms and conditions:
A maximum of 21,000,000 Company shares may be purchased, corresponding to about
10% of all Company shares. However, the number of shares held by the Company may
not represent more than 10% of all shares in the Company. This number includes
all the treasury shares held by the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to
Chapter 15, Section 11(1) of the Limited Liability Companies Act.
The Board of Directors is authorised to decide how Company shares are purchased.
Company shares may be purchased at a price determined by public trading on the
day of purchase or at a price otherwise determined at the market. Shares may be
purchased in a proportion other than that of the shares held by the
shareholders.
The Board of Directors proposes that the authorisation shall revoke the
authorisation to purchase the Company's own shares issued by the Annual General
Meeting on March 12, 2019. The Board of Directors proposes that the
authorisation be valid until June 30, 2021.
17. Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on share issues
The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorise the
Board of Directors to decide on share issues under the following terms and
conditions:
The authorisation may be used in full or in part by issuing shares in the
company in one or more tranches so that the maximum number of shares issued is a
total of 42,000,000, corresponding to about 20% of all Company shares.
The Board of Directors is authorised to decide all the terms and conditions of
issuing shares. The Board of Directors may also decide on the conveyance of the
shares issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription
rights. Shares can be issued for subscription with or without consideration.
Based on the authorisation, the Board of Directors may also decide on a free
share issue to the Company itself so that the number of shares held by the
Company after the share issue represents a maximum of 10% of all shares in the
Company. This number includes all the treasury shares held by the Company and
its subsidiaries pursuant to Chapter 15, Section 11(1) of the Limited Liability
Companies Act.
The Board of Directors proposes that the authorisation shall revoke the
authorisation to decide on share issues by the Annual General Meeting on March
12, 2019. The Board of Directors proposes that the authorisation be valid until
June 30, 2021.
18. Closing of the meeting
B. Documents of the Annual General Meeting
This notice of meeting will be available for inspection by shareholders as of
February 7, 2020, on the Company's website at www.yitgroup.com. The parent
company YIT Corporation's financial statements, consolidated financial
statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report will
also be available for inspection by shareholders on February 19, 2020, at the
latest on the Company's website at www.yitgroup.com. The notice of meeting and
the financial statement documents will be available at the Annual General
Meeting.
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company's
website at www.yitgroup.com by March 26, 2020.
C. Instructions for those participating in the Annual General Meeting
1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register
In order to have the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting, a
shareholder must be registered in the company's shareholders' register, which is
maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, no later than the record date of the Annual
General Meeting on March 2, 2020.
A shareholder entered in the Company's shareholders' register wishing to
participate in the Annual General Meeting should register for the meeting by
10:00 a.m. Finnish time on March 9, 2020, using one of the following methods:
a) online through YIT Corporation's website: www.yitgroup.com/agm2020
b) by telephone at the number +358 20 770 6890 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on
weekdays
The shareholder's name and personal identification number or business ID, as
well as the name of his/her eventual assistant or proxy representative and the
personal identification number of the proxy representative must be given in
connection with the registration. The personal data disclosed by the
shareholders to YIT Corporation will only be used in connection with the Annual
General Meeting and the processing of related necessary registrations. A
shareholder, his/her representative or proxy representative shall present an
identity document and/or prove his/her right of representation when requested at
the registration desk.
2. Holder of nominee registered shares
A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the Annual
General Meeting based on the shares that would entitle him/her to be registered
in the shareholders' register on the record date of the Annual General Meeting
maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on March 2, 2020. In addition, the right to
participate requires that the holder of nominee registered shares is temporarily
entered into the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy based
on these shares on March 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the latest. This is
considered registration for the Annual General Meeting as regards nominee
registered shares. Changes in shareholdings occurring after the record date of
the Annual General Meeting shall not affect the right to attend the meeting or
the voting rights of the shareholder.
Such shareholders are advised to request from their custodian bank the necessary
instructions regarding registration in the temporary shareholders' register of
the Company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the Annual
General Meeting well in advance. The account operator of the custodian bank has
to register a holder of nominee registered shares who wishes to participate in
the Annual General Meeting into the temporary shareholders' register of the
Company at the latest by the time stated above.
3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney
A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise his/her
rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative
shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner
demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder. When a shareholder
participates in the Annual General Meeting by means of several proxy
representatives representing the shareholder with shares held in different
securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents
the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the
Annual General Meeting. A proxy template is available on the Company's website
at www.yitgroup.com/agm2020.
Any proxy documents should be notified in connection with the registration and
they should be delivered as originals to YIT Corporation, Viivi Kuokkanen, PO
Box 36, FI-00621 Helsinki, Finland, prior to the end of the registration period.
Alternatively, a copy of the proxy may be sent by e-mail to
viivi.kuokkanen@yit.fi, in addition to which the original proxy must be
presented at the meeting.
4. Other information
Pursuant to chapter 5, section 25 of the Limited Liability Companies Act, a
shareholder who is present at the General Meeting has the right to request
information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.
On the date of this notice of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of
shares and votes in YIT Corporation is 211,099,853.
Helsinki, February 6, 2020
YIT Corporation
Board of Directors
