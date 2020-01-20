NASDAQ : Imfinzi and tremelimumab granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for liver cancer

Imfinzi and tremelimumab granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for liver cancer
20 January 2020 07:00 GMT
Imfinzi and tremelimumab granted Orphan
Drug Designation in the US for liver cancer
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody and
potential new medicine, have both been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in
the US for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type
of liver cancer.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants ODD to medicines intended for
the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect
fewer than 200,000 people in the US.
Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death worldwide and for
patients with unresectable or advanced disease, only 13% are alive five years
after diagnosis.[1-3]
José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: 'Many patients with
liver cancer are diagnosed and treated only after the disease is advanced, and
there is an urgent need for new effective and tolerable treatments. We are eager
to bring new potential options to these patients and look forward to the results
of our ongoing Phase III HIMALAYA trial later this year.'
The Phase III HIMALAYA trial is testing Imfinzi and the combination
of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab in patients with unresectable, advanced HCC who
have not been treated with prior systemic therapy and are not eligible for
locoregional therapy (treatment localised to the liver). HIMALAYA is the first
trial to test dual immune checkpoint blockade in the 1st-line advanced HCC
setting.
Imfinzi is not currently approved to treat HCC in any country, alone or in
combination with tremelimumab.
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)
Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death and the sixth most
commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide.[1] HCC represents about 80% of all primary
liver cancers.[4] Approximately 700,000 people were diagnosed with HCC around
the world in 2018, and an estimated 42,000 people were diagnosed in the US last
year.[1,2] Between 80-90% of all patients with HCC also have chronic liver
disease, which is primarily caused by infection with the hepatitis B or C
viruses.[5,6] Chronic liver disease is associated with inflammation that, over
time, results in immunosuppression and can lead to the development of
HCC.[7,8] The unique immune environment of liver cancer provides clear rationale
for researching medicines that harness the power of the immune system to treat
HCC.[9] A critical unmet need exists for patients with HCC who face limited
treatment options.[10] More than half of patients are diagnosed at advanced
stages of the disease, often when symptoms first appear.[11,12]
HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA is a randomised, open-label, multicentre, global Phase III trial
of Imfinzi monotherapy and the combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab vs. the
standard-of-care medicine sorafenib, a multi-kinase inhibitor, in patients with
unresectable, advanced HCC who have not been treated with prior systemic therapy
and are not eligible for locoregional therapy. The trial is being conducted in
189 centres across 16 countries including in the US, Canada, Europe, South
America and Asia. The primary endpoint is overall survival and key secondary
endpoints include objective response rate and progression-free survival.
Imfinzi
Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-L1 and
blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 and CD80, countering the tumour's
immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.
Imfinzi is approved in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after chemoradiation therapy in 54 countries,
including the US, Japan, China and across the EU, based on the Phase III PACIFIC
trial. Imfinzi is also approved for previously treated patients with advanced
bladder cancer in 11 countries, including the US.
Imfinzi is under Priority Review with FDA for the treatment of patients with
previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in
combination with chemotherapy. A Prescription Drug User Fee Act date is set for
the first quarter of 2020.
As part of a broad development programme, Imfinzi is also being tested as a
monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal
antibody and potential new medicine, as a treatment for patients with NSCLC,
SCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer, liver cancer, biliary tract cancer,
cervical cancer and other solid tumours.
Tremelimumab
Tremelimumab is a human monoclonal antibody and potential new medicine that
targets the activity of cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4).
Tremelimumab blocks the activity of CTLA-4, contributing to T cell activation,
priming the immune response to cancer and fostering cancer cell death.
Tremelimumab is being tested in a clinical trial programme in combination
with Imfinzi in NSCLC, SCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer and liver
cancer.
AstraZeneca's approach to Immuno-Oncology (IO)
Immuno-oncology (IO) is a therapeutic approach designed to stimulate the body's
immune system to attack tumours. The Company's IO portfolio is anchored by
immunotherapies that have been designed to overcome anti-tumour immune
suppression. AstraZeneca believes that IO-based therapies offer the potential
for life-changing cancer treatments for the clear majority of patients.
The Company is pursuing a comprehensive clinical-trial programme that
includes Imfinzi as a monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab in
multiple tumour types, stages of disease, and lines of therapy, using the PD-L1
biomarker as a decision-making tool to define the best potential treatment path
for a patient. In addition, the ability to combine the IO portfolio with
radiation, chemotherapy, small targeted molecules from across AstraZeneca's
Oncology pipeline, and from research partners, may provide new treatment options
across a broad range of tumours.
AstraZeneca in Oncology
AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in oncology and offers a quickly growing
portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients' lives
and the Company's future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between
2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in
development, the Company is committed to advance oncology as a key growth driver
for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition
to AstraZeneca's main capabilities, the Company is actively pursuing innovative
partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as
illustrated by the investment in Acerta Pharma in haematology.
By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms - Immuno-Oncology, Tumour
Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates - and
by championing the development of personalised combinations, AstraZeneca has the
vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of
death.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical
company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of
prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy
areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory.
AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used
by millions of patients worldwide. Please
visit astrazeneca.com (http://www.astrazeneca.com/) and follow the Company on
Twitter @AstraZeneca (https://twitter.com/AstraZeneca).
Media Relations
Gonzalo Viña +44 203 749 5916
Rob Skelding Oncology +44 203 749 5821
Rebecca Einhorn Oncology +1 301 518 4122
Matt Kent BioPharmaceuticals +44 203 749 5906
Angela Fiorin BioPharmaceuticals +44 1223 344 690
Jennifer Hursit Other +44203 749 5762
Christina Sweden +46 8 552 53 106
Malmberg
Hägerstrand
Michele Meixell US +1 302 885 2677
Investor
Relations
Thomas Kudsk +44 203 749 5712
Larsen
Henry Wheeler Oncology +44 203 749 5797
Christer BioPharmaceuticals +44 203 749 5711
Gruvris (Cardiovascular,
Metabolism)
Nick Stone BioPharmaceuticals +44 203 749 5716
(Renal) Environmental,
Social and Governance
Josie Afolabi BioPharmaceuticals +44 203 749 5631
(Respiratory) Other
medicines
Craig Marks Finance Fixed income +44 7881 615 764
Jennifer Corporate access Retail +44 203 749 5824
Kretzmann investors
US toll-free +1 866 381 72 77
References
1. World Health Organization. IARC Globocan 2018 World Fact Sheet. Available
at http://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/900-world-fact
-sheets.pdf. Accessed January 2020.
2. National Cancer Institute. Cancer Stat Facts: Liver and Intrahepatic Bile
Duct Cancer. Available at: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/livibd.html.
Accessed January
2020 (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/livibd.html.%20Accessed%20January%2
0
2020).
3. Vogel A, et al. Hepatocellular carcinoma: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines
for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Annals of Oncology 29 (Supplement 4):
iv238-iv255, 2018. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdy308.
4. ASCO Cancer.net. ASCO Answers Liver Cancer. Available
at https://www.cancer.net/sites/cancer.net/files/asco_answers_liver.pdf.
Accessed January 2020.
5. Dos Santos P, et al. Incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with
chronic liver disease due to hepatitis B or C and coinfected with the human
immunodeficiency virus: a retrospective cohort study. World J
Gastroenterol. 2018 February 7; 24(5): 613-622. DOI: 10.3748/wjg.v24.i5.613.
6. Hiotis SP, et al. Hepatitis B vs. hepatitis C infection on viral hepatitis
-associated hepatocellular carcinoma. BMC Gastroenterol 12, 64 (2012)
doi:10.1186/1471-230X-12-64
7. Del Campo JA., et al. Role of inflammatory response in liver diseases:
Therapeutic strategies. World journal of hepatology. 2018; 10(1), 1-7.
doi:10.4254/wjh.v10.i1.1
8. Makarova-Rusher OV, et al. The yin and yang of evasion and immune
activation in HCC. J Hepatol. 2015; 62 (6): 1420-1429.
9. Han Y, et al. Human CD141CTLA-41Regulatory Dendritic Cells Suppress T-Cell
Response by Cytotoxic T-LymphocyteAntigen-4-Dependent IL-10 and Indoleamine-2,3
-Dioxygenase Production in Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Hepatology. 2014 Feb; 59
(2): 567-79.
10. Bupathi M, et al. Hepatocellular carcinoma: Where there is unmet
need. Molecular oncology. 2015;9(8):1501-1509. doi:10.1016/j.molonc.2015.06.005.
11. Colagrande S, et al. Challenges of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. World
J Gastroenterol. 2016;22(34):7645-7659 doi:10.3748/wjg.v22.i34.7645.
12. NORD. Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC). Available at:
https://rarediseases.org/physician-guide/hepatocellular-carcinoma-hcc/. Accessed
January 2020.
Adrian Kemp
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock
Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary
Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,
please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Attachments:
01201994.pdf
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 20 January 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2020 07:03:04 UTC