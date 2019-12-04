Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASDAQ : Information on inflation expectations of the population. November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:03am EST
Inflation Expectations of the Population by the Quarter

The analysis of inflationary expectations was prepared on the basis of opinion survey of respondents of the Republic of Belarus (men and women being older than 18 years), which is being conducted since November 2017 by means of personal interviewing at the domiciliary (1,000 respondents has taken part in survey since November 2017; 2,000 - since May 2018).

The survey is conducted on request and in line with the questionnaire developed by the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, which includes three blocks of questions: prices, purchases, and savings.

The generalized quantitative indicators of perceived and expected inflation are represented following the assessment of the National Bank.

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 07:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24aSTELLA INTERNATIONAL : Weaker current account balance
PU
02:24aSHIONOGI : Notice Regarding the Status (Progress Report) of Acquisition of Own Shares (Acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
PU
02:24aNORWEGIAN ENERGY : Successful placement of USD 175 million senior unsecured bond
PU
02:24aGENEL ENERGY : Directorate change
PU
02:23aSHINSEI BANK : Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (152KB)
PU
02:23aUNITED ENERGY : Monthly Returns
PU
02:23aHUNTER DOUGLAS : Acquires 3 day blinds
PU
02:23aTRICORN : Half-year Report
PU
02:22aOil gains before OPEC meetings, helped by decline in U.S. inventories
RE
02:21aORANGE : CEO wants French state to remain as a controlling shareholder
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Nintendo to launch Switch in China on Dec. 10 priced $300
5Oil gains before OPEC meetings, helped by decline in U.S. inventories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group