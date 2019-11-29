NASDAQ : Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Quarterly report For the Period Jan- September 2019

Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Quarterly report For the Period Jan- September 2019
Please see a summary of the highlights from the quarterly report below as well
as the full report attached to this pressrelease, which is also available on our
website: www.jefast.se
Period July-September 2019
· Revenue amounted to 56.4 m (62.1)
· Operating profit amounted to -6.6 m (12.6)
Period Jan - September 2019
· Revenue increased to 230.9 m (240.3)
· Operating profit amounted to -14.8 m (70.3)
· Net Loan to Value amounted to 61.5% (66.3)
· The interest coverage ratio amounted to 1.3 (1.4)
· Property value of 2,548 m (3,324)
Events in the reporting period July - September 2019
· No major events took place in the reporting period
Events after the reporting period
· The company's proviso CFO Maria Jonasson left the company and has been
replaced with an external CFO namned Fredrik Stenberg
For further information, please contact:
Cassandra Jertshagen, CEO Fredrik Stenberg, CFO
Tel. +46 42 36 12 01 E-mail:
fredrik@jefast.se
E-mail: cassandra@jefast.se
__
This information is information that Jefast Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information
was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above CEO Cassandra Jertshagen, at 09:00 CET on 29 November 2019.
__
Jefast was founded in 1977 and has since then had its headquarter in Höganäs,
Skåne. Jefast owns and develops properties in Höganäs and Helsingborg and its
close surroundings, as well as a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA. The
company owns a total of 74,825 square meters including both commercial and
residential properties in Sweden as well as a hotel in Florida.
Attachments:
Q319_Pressrelease.pdf
11296011.pdf
