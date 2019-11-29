NASDAQ : Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Quarterly report For the Period Jan- September 2019

Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Quarterly report For the Period Jan- September 2019

Please see a summary of the highlights from the quarterly report below as well as the full report attached to this pressrelease, which is also available on our website: www.jefast.se Period July-September 2019 · Revenue amounted to 56.4 m (62.1) · Operating profit amounted to -6.6 m (12.6) Period Jan - September 2019 · Revenue increased to 230.9 m (240.3) · Operating profit amounted to -14.8 m (70.3) · Net Loan to Value amounted to 61.5% (66.3) · The interest coverage ratio amounted to 1.3 (1.4) · Property value of 2,548 m (3,324) Events in the reporting period July - September 2019 · No major events took place in the reporting period Events after the reporting period · The company's proviso CFO Maria Jonasson left the company and has been replaced with an external CFO namned Fredrik Stenberg For further information, please contact: Cassandra Jertshagen, CEO Fredrik Stenberg, CFO Tel. +46 42 36 12 01 E-mail: fredrik@jefast.se E-mail: cassandra@jefast.se __ This information is information that Jefast Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above CEO Cassandra Jertshagen, at 09:00 CET on 29 November 2019. __ Jefast was founded in 1977 and has since then had its headquarter in Höganäs, Skåne. Jefast owns and develops properties in Höganäs and Helsingborg and its close surroundings, as well as a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA. The company owns a total of 74,825 square meters including both commercial and residential properties in Sweden as well as a hotel in Florida.

