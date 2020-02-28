NASDAQ : Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Year-end report For the Period January- December 2019

Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Year-end report For the Period January- December 2019
Please see a summary of the highlights from the quarterly report below as well
as the full report attached to this pressrelease, which is also available on our
website: www.jefast.se
Period October-December 2019
Revenue amounted to 72.0 MSEK (61.0)
Operating profit amounted to 58.9 MSEK (0)
Period Jan - December 2019
Revenue amounted to 302.9 MSEK (301.3)
Operating profit amounted to 44.1 MSEK (70.3)
Net Loan to Value amounted to 59.1 % (65.2)
The interest coverage ratio amounted to 1.4 (1.3)
Property value of 2,605 MSEK (3,110)
Events in the reporting period October-December 2019
The company's previous CFO Maria Jonasson left the company and has been replaced
with an external CFO namned Fredrik Stenberg
Events after the reporting period
The loan for the hotel business in Florida was refinanced during the first
quarter
Three condominium units were acquired during the first quarter at the hotel
business
For further information, please contact:
Cassandra Jertshagen, CEO Fredrik Stenberg, CFO
Tel. +46 42 36 12 01 Tel. +46 42 36 12
E-mail: cassandra@jefast.se E-mail: fredrik@jefast.se
__
This information is information that Jefast Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information
was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above CEO Cassandra Jertshagen, at 14:30 CET on 28 February 2020.
__
Jefast was founded in 1977 and has since then had its headquarter in Höganäs,
Skåne. Jefast owns and develops properties in Höganäs and Helsingborg and its
close surroundings, as well as a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA. The
company owns a total of 74,825 square meters including both commercial and
residential properties in Sweden as well as a hotel in Florida.
Attachments:
02280110.pdf
