NASDAQ : Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Year-end report For the Period January- December 2019

Jefast Holding AB (publ) publishes its Year-end report For the Period January- December 2019

Please see a summary of the highlights from the quarterly report below as well as the full report attached to this pressrelease, which is also available on our website: www.jefast.se Period October-December 2019 Revenue amounted to 72.0 MSEK (61.0) Operating profit amounted to 58.9 MSEK (0) Period Jan - December 2019 Revenue amounted to 302.9 MSEK (301.3) Operating profit amounted to 44.1 MSEK (70.3) Net Loan to Value amounted to 59.1 % (65.2) The interest coverage ratio amounted to 1.4 (1.3) Property value of 2,605 MSEK (3,110) Events in the reporting period October-December 2019 The company's previous CFO Maria Jonasson left the company and has been replaced with an external CFO namned Fredrik Stenberg Events after the reporting period The loan for the hotel business in Florida was refinanced during the first quarter Three condominium units were acquired during the first quarter at the hotel business For further information, please contact: Cassandra Jertshagen, CEO Fredrik Stenberg, CFO Tel. +46 42 36 12 01 Tel. +46 42 36 12 E-mail: cassandra@jefast.se E-mail: fredrik@jefast.se __ This information is information that Jefast Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above CEO Cassandra Jertshagen, at 14:30 CET on 28 February 2020. __ Jefast was founded in 1977 and has since then had its headquarter in Höganäs, Skåne. Jefast owns and develops properties in Höganäs and Helsingborg and its close surroundings, as well as a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA. The company owns a total of 74,825 square meters including both commercial and residential properties in Sweden as well as a hotel in Florida.

Attachments:

02280110.pdf



