NASDAQ : Jyske Realkredit A/S, Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Managers' Transactions Jyske Realkredit A/S, Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27thFebruary 2020

Disclosure 20/ 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment

Attachments:
Jyske Realkredit - 26.02.2020 UK.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:32:09 UTC
