NASDAQ : Jyske Realkredit's auctions for April 1st 2020 refinancing

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 6th of February 2020

Announcement no.11/2020







Jyske Realkredit's auctions for April 1st 2020 refinancing



Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auctions Monday 24th of February through Thursday, 27th of February 2020 for loans in Cover pool E, and Friday the 28th of February for loans in Cover Polll S. The bonds are offered for sale with 1st of April 2020 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.

Jyske Realkredit shall only refinance SDO borrowers, and the sale will be carried out via Bloomberg's auction system.

The bonds to be refinanced are specified in the table below:

Open Close Allocation Nave ISIN Amount mio. LCR Monday 24th of February 09:00 09.30 09:35 1% Jykre 1/10-2020 SDO DK0009396848 1.500 1B 10:00 10:30 10:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2022 SDO DK0009398117 1.000 - Tuesday 25th of February 09:00 09:30 09:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2021 SDO DK0009398034 1.450 1B 10:00 10:30 10:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO DK0009391021 1.500 1B 13:00 13.30 13:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2025 SDO DK0009391294 1.350 1B Wednesday 26th February 09:00 09:30 09:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2021 SDO DK0009398034 1.450 1B 10:00 10:30 10:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO DK0009391021 1.500 1B 13:00 13.30 13:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2025 SDO DK0009391294 1.350 1B Thursday 27th February 09:00 09:30 09:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2021 SDO DK0009398034 1.450 1B 10:00 10:30 10:35 1% Jykre 1/4-2023 SDO DK0009391021 1.500 1B Friday 28th February 10:30 11:20 11:25 1% Jykre 1/10-2029 SDO DK0009397143 140 1A

Bids for the offered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price correct up either two or three decimals depending on the tenor of the bond offered. Bids above the fixing price will be settled in full at the fixing price. Bids at the fixing price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

Jyske Realkredit's daily bond sales in relation to the disbursement of new mortgage loans, purchases of bonds in relation to redemption of existing mortgage loans and purchases for the investment of surplus liquidity will be executed in parallel with the above mentioned sales.

If technical problems should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction, a stock exchange announcement will be issued, detailing how the auction will be carried out in practice.

Jyske Realkredit reserves the right to amend or cancel the offering announced.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.



The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.



Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit



