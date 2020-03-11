Log in
NASDAQ : Jyske Realkredit will open new fixed rate callable bonds

03/11/2020 | 08:14am EDT
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Inside information Jyske Realkredit will open new fixed rate callable bonds

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 11 March 2020
Announcement no. 28/2020

Jyske Realkredit will open new fixed rate callable bonds


In connection with the ordinary change of maturity class of fixed-rate convertible bonds 1 September 2020 Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:

  • 0.5% 20 year annuity bond with maturity on 1 October 2043
  • 0.5% 30 year annuity bond with maturity on 1 October 2053
  • 1% 30 year annuity bond with maturity on 1 October 2053
  • 1% 30 year annuity bond with interest only option and maturity on 1 October 2053

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:13:05 UTC
