NASDAQ : Jyske Realkredit will open new fixed rate callable bonds

Jyske Realkredit A/S
Inside information
Jyske Realkredit will open new fixed rate callable bonds
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 11 March 2020
Announcement no. 28/2020
Jyske Realkredit will open new fixed rate callable bonds
In connection with the ordinary change of maturity class of fixed-rate convertible bonds 1 September 2020 Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:
-
0.5% 20 year annuity bond with maturity on 1 October 2043
-
0.5% 30 year annuity bond with maturity on 1 October 2053
-
1% 30 year annuity bond with maturity on 1 October 2053
-
1% 30 year annuity bond with interest only option and maturity on 1 October 2053
The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit
