NASDAQ : LKAB issues green bond

11/28/2019 | 10:03am EST
LKAB issues green bond 
LKAB has successfully issued a SEK 2 billion dual tranche green bond with a term
of 5,25 years. The bond is the company's first green bond. The proceeds will be
used by LKAB to invest in the transformation of itself into a carbon-free and
autonomous mining company of the future.

Sustainability is an integrated part of LKAB's business and its strategy to
ensure long-term competitiveness. The green bond allows investors to be part of
the transformation of an industry that is of great significance - including
globally - for the sustainable development of society.

'LKAB aims to create value by being one of the most innovative, resource
-efficient and responsible mining companies in the world. Integrating
sustainability into our financing and offering a green bond fits in perfectly
with our strategy,' says Jan Moström, President and CEO of LKAB.

The total bond issue amounts to SEK 2 billion with a tenor of 5,25 years and
consists of two tranches, one floating and one fixed. Both tranches will be
listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Sustainable Bond List. The floating tranche of SEK
550 million was priced at Stibor 3m + 0,65% and the fixed tranche of SEK 1 450
million has a coupon of 0,875%. The bond is issued under LKAB's Medium Term Note
(MTN) programme, with reference to LKAB's recently launched green bond
framework.

More information about the bond, the terms of issue and the green bond framework
can be found on LKAB's website via the following link:
https://www.lkab.com/en/about-lkab/financial-information/loan-programme-and
-credit/

Contact: Frida Dagertun, Financial Communication. Tel: +46 (0)920 - 380 70. E
-mail: frida.dagertun@lkab.com

Informationen i detta pressmeddelande är sådan som LKAB ska offentliggöra enligt
lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument och/eller lagen (2007:528)
om värdepappersmarknaden.

Attachments:
11285523.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 15:02:00 UTC
